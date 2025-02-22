Weekly review calendar week 8 – 2025

Is the Crypto Valley losing its edge?

For years, Switzerland has been at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, thanks to an advanced legal framework and business-friendly policies. However, its lead over other jurisdictions is shrinking. According to the Henley Crypto Adoption Index, Switzerland, which ranked second in 2023, fell by nine places to eleventh just a year later. While the index’s methodology can be criticized, there is undoubtedly growing criticism of Swiss politics and the financial market regulator FINMA. Among the key points of contention are the cautious granting of the FinTech license (also known as the “light banking license”) and strict regulations regarding the issuance of stablecoins. The Federal Council now intends to address this issue with new legislation, as indicated by a parliamentary initiative.