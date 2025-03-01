Weekly review calendar week 9 – 2025

An overview of BNB

BNB is the exchange token of the leading cryptocurrency trading platform Binance. Originally launched in 2017 as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, BNB has since migrated to its own blockchain and evolved into a hybrid exchange and utility token with various use cases. As the first EVM-compatible network, developers were able to migrate their existing applications from Ethereum without needing to significantly adjust the code. As a result, BNB is one of the most tested networks in the crypto space and has successfully passed several stress tests. Impressively, BNB achieved a performance of around 90% last year—flying under the radar while the focus was on the “Big Three” Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum—and outperformed all three.