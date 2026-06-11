XRP news: Ripple launches toolkit for agentic payments

Ripple has launched the XRPL AI Starter Kit, a toolkit for developers building agentic payments on the XRP Ledger. The package supports the x402 protocol and also enables automated transactions with XRP as well as Ripple's own stablecoin, RLUSD.

The XRPL AI Starter Kit is a developer toolkit made up of several components: an MCP server for documentation access, an Agent Wallet Skill and a Payment Skill. Together, they let AI agents trigger payments autonomously, without API keys or manual approval loops. The XRP Ledger has also run continuously since 2012 and has never reversed a transaction. Transactions reach deterministic finality within three to five seconds, with predictable fees and no gas auctions. Therefore, according to Ripple, a developer can complete a first confirmed payment on the testnet within 30 minutes.

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The x402 protocol as the foundation for agentic payments on XRPL

The x402 protocol governs how autonomous software pays for digital resources. When an agent requests a paid resource, the server responds with the HTTP status code 402 "Payment Required" and delivers the payment details in JSON format. The agent then sends a signed token transfer and repeats the request with the payment payload, after which a facilitator settles the amount on-chain. Consequently, this flow needs no accounts or pre-deposited API keys and suits machine actors.

Coinbase originally launched x402 in May 2025 as an open-source standard. On 2 April 2026, the company handed control to the Linux Foundation, which set up the x402 Foundation for this purpose. Its more than 20 launch partners include Stripe, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Visa, Mastercard, Circle, Shopify and American Express. Before XRPL, the protocol had already supported chains such as Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, Solana and Stellar.

The XRP Ledger is now integrated into this standard as well, together with the partner t54. Ripple had previously backed t54 Labs in February 2026 with a 5 million USD seed round. The start-up describes itself as a "trust layer for the agentic economy" and provides the link between x402 and the XRPL infrastructure. According to April 2026 data, the standard already counted roughly 69,000 active agents and a cumulative volume of about 50 million USD. As a result, Ripple secures an early position in a protocol backed by a broad alliance of payment and cloud companies.

The toolkit components and their function for developers

The Starter Kit bundles several building blocks for getting started. At its core sits the XRPL Docs MCP server, which provides documentation access through Claude, Claude Desktop, Cursor and custom frameworks. In addition, an XRPL Agent Wallet Skill and an XRPL Payment Skill for Claude let an agent manage a wallet and trigger payments. Furthermore, a getting-started guide and reference documentation for agentic transactions round out the package on xrpl.org.

XRP and RLUSD serve as the means of payment, with RLUSD being Ripple's USD-backed stablecoin that is issued natively on the XRP Ledger. RLUSD came to market globally in December 2024, after the New York Department of Financial Services had granted its approval. BNY Mellon acts as custodian of the reserves, while Deloitte produces monthly attestations. The circulating supply currently stands at around 1.5 billion USD, backed by reserve funds of about 1.6 billion USD. Thus, the company positions its own stablecoin as the preferred settlement instrument for machine payments.

At the same time, the provider stresses the low barrier to entry. According to Ripple, the toolkit can be set up so that a developer without deep knowledge of the XRP Ledger can test agentic payment logic. Ultimately, Ripple aims to bind developers to the platform early.

XRPL infrastructure compared with Ethereum and Base

Technically, the XRP Ledger brings several properties that matter for autonomous payments. The network uses a federated consensus mechanism, so neither proof-of-work nor proof-of-stake, and confirms or rejects transactions within three to five seconds. Fees start comparatively low at 0.00001 XRP and are permanently burned, therefore no gas auctions or fee estimates apply. Moreover, the protocol features its own decentralized exchange for payments in multiple currencies, along with institutional control functions such as escrow, multi-signing, deposit authorization and trust lines.

When it comes to actual adoption of AI agents, however, the XRP Ledger lags behind. According to agentevm data, Ethereum counts 27,903 deployed AI agents, while Coinbase's Base reaches 20,623, whereas XRPL does not appear at the top of this ranking. Ripple therefore joins the x402 standard from a technically solid but quantitatively weak position.

Meanwhile, competition for agentic infrastructure is intensifying. In early June 2026, MetaMask launched a self-custodial Agent Wallet secured through Trusted Execution Environments, offering transaction protection of up to 10,000 USD per month. Robinhood had already opened its platform to AI agents for stock trading in late May 2026, initially as a beta through an MCP server. In parallel, a 155-page survey paper from the research initiative IC3 urges caution: blockchain has only "limited utility" for solving AI trust and payment problems, and agents with wallet access remain dependent on their developers as well as on traditional infrastructure.

Ripple's strategic bet on the market for machine payments

Ripple justifies the toolkit with the thesis that existing payment systems were built for humans, not for machines. Autonomous systems therefore need an infrastructure that settles transactions quickly, delivers predictable results and does without manual approval loops. The individual steps fit into a consistent sequence: a facilitator on the XRP Ledger and the t54 investment in February 2026, joining the x402 Foundation in April, and finally the Starter Kit in June. Moreover, RLUSD dominates the narrow stablecoin market on the XRP Ledger, which gives the company a native lever for payments within its own infrastructure.

Reliable figures on the adoption of agentic payments on XRPL are not yet available, however, and the gap in active agents remains wide. Nevertheless, an early foothold in a standard backed by Stripe, Visa and Google can trigger network effects, should developers actually opt for the XRP Ledger. Ripple is betting that a payment segment that is still small today will grow into a load-bearing market.