XRP upgrade: Version 3.2.0 changes naming convention

The XRP Ledger 3.2.0 is approaching as the next major upgrade. The most important change is the renaming of the core node software from "rippled" to "xrpld". Therefore, the target date falls around 15 June 2026.

The XRP Ledger is a decentralized public blockchain on which XRP transactions run. The software rippled, now xrpld, is the server program that node operators and validators run on their systems to participate in the network. As an open-source project, the code is maintained by the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) in its repository. Moreover, version 3.2.0 is already the fourth major upgrade since December 2025. The associated GitHub milestone stands at 98 percent, with 466 closed and five open issues. However, official release notes are not yet available, and the original due date of 26 May has already passed.

The core change in 3.2.0: rippled becomes xrpld

The biggest change in 3.2.0 does not concern a feature. Instead, it concerns the name of the central software itself. Going forward, the core node software is called xrpld instead of rippled. The GitHub repository "XRPLF/rippled", however, keeps its name. Notably, only the software carries the new name, not the project directory. Furthermore, the repository README already records the step and describes the server software as xrpld.

Behind the renaming stands a deliberate distancing from the previous branding. Many associated the name rippled with Ripple Inc., whereas the new name links the software directly to the XRP Ledger. XRPL Operations communicated the step on 4 June 2026 on X. The post read "XRP Ledger 3.2.0 is coming soon!" alongside a GIF showing the command-line prompt with "xrpld version 3.2.0". As a result, the separation between the open-source protocol and the company Ripple also becomes visible in terminology. For the external perception of the network, this conceptual decoupling is more than a detail. Specifically, it emphasizes the protocol as independent infrastructure.

"XRP Ledger 3.2.0 is coming soon. The XRPL's main system is being renamed from rippled to xrpld. This transition requires some adjustments for infrastructure operators. We are preparing a detailed playbook to guide you through the upgrade process." - XRPL Operations, X post from 4 June 2026

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Up to 40 percent less memory usage in 3.2.0

In addition to the renaming, 3.2.0 is meant to bring noticeable efficiency gains. Secondary sources cite a 30 to 40 percent lower memory footprint for the software. However, this figure is not yet officially confirmed, because the final release notes with binding benchmarks are still missing. Additionally, the team announced numerous performance optimizations, bug fixes, corrections to rounding and number handling, plus various code cleanups. Therefore, a lower memory footprint reduces the hardware requirements for node operators and can make running a validator cheaper.

Equally clear is what 3.2.0 does not include. The much-discussed AMM swappable curves with concentrated liquidity are not part of this release. This proposal (XLS standard discussion #547) is in draft status and has not yet passed through the amendment process. Denis Angell and Roman Thpt published the standard on 26 May 2026. For now, however, it remains a basis for discussion. As long as no official release notes are available, the final feature scope of 3.2.0 cannot be conclusively verified anyway.

What operators and validators must do now

For the operators of the network infrastructure, the renaming is more than cosmetic. All infrastructure operators, validators, and node operators must update their systems before the mainnet migration. The change affects service files, scripts, monitoring tools, and command-line checks that until now reference the process name `rippled`. Therefore, any automation that expects the old process name must move to `xrpld`, otherwise health checks and alerts come up empty. For this purpose, XRPL Operations provides a detailed technical playbook to guide operators through the upgrade process.

Those who miss the update risk concrete consequences. Consequently, operators who do not update in time can lose their consensus eligibility. This mechanism already appeared during the 3.1.3 activation in late May 2026. The background is the XRPL amendment process: changes require at least 80 percent validator approval over two consecutive weeks. Thus, whoever upgrades automatically votes "Yes" for those amendments with the default vote `Yes`. A missed update therefore means not only outdated software but the loss of an active role in consensus.

For ordinary XRP holders, by contrast, nothing changes. The update affects only the server infrastructure. As a result, end users need to take no action.

Fourth XRPL upgrade since December and the open date

With 3.2.0, the XRP Ledger continues a high release pace. At the same time, it is the fourth major upgrade since December 2025, following the line from 3.0.0 through 3.1.0 to versions 3.1.1, 3.1.2, and 3.1.3. First, 3.0.0 laid the groundwork in December 2025 with extensive refactoring and the DynamicMPT feature. Subsequently, 3.1.0 brought the Lending Protocol and an expanded number class at the end of January 2026. The direct predecessor version 3.1.3 reached activation at ledger index 104,507,137 in late May 2026, with 100 percent validator consensus. Notably, it brought the fixCleanup3_1_3 amendment, a collection of corrections for NFTs, permissioned domains, vaults, the Lending Protocol, and MPTs. Earlier, 3.1.1 had already deactivated the Batch amendment in February 2026 following responsible disclosure, while 3.1.2 added improved exception handling and a security fix in March.

The often-cited target date around 15 June, however, should be treated with caution. It comes from validator reports and was not officially confirmed by XRPL Operations. The GitHub milestone was originally scheduled for 26 May and is therefore significantly overdue. At 98 percent completion and with five issues still open, some work remains. As long as the official release notes are not available, both the exact date and the final feature scope remain open.