New S&P Pantera Index leaves Bitcoin out entirely

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital have launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a crypto benchmark of 18 constituents. Bitcoin is absent from the index entirely, because the network generates no protocol revenue that flows to token holders.

The firm S&P Dow Jones Indices stands behind reference benchmarks such as the S&P 500. Pantera Capital, meanwhile, is an investor specialized in digital assets. Together, the two firms screen crypto assets for the first time according to a logic drawn from the equity market. Here, market capitalization does not determine inclusion. Instead, demonstrable protocol revenue distributed to token holders sets the bar. Pantera founder Dan Morehead originally launched the firm in 2013 at a Bitcoin price of USD 65. By his own account, it was the first institutional crypto fund in the United States. His firm developed the new index methodology together with S&P DJI. The benchmark comprises 18 constituents weighted by free-float market capitalization. Caps run to 35% and 20% per position, with quarterly rebalancing. Ether, BNB, Solana, Tron and Hyperliquid lead the benchmark. Their underlying protocols together generated more than USD 3 billion in annualized revenue over the past two quarters.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Why Bitcoin is missing from the S&P Pantera Index

The index inclusion criterion revolves around a single question. That question is whether a protocol earns money and whether that money flows back to token holders. Specifically, an asset must report positive protocol revenue above a minimum threshold across several consecutive quarters. The figures come from on-chain analytics firm Artemis. Moreover, the revenue must demonstrably reach holders. That can happen through buybacks, through staking yields net of inflation, through distributions or through token-holder-controlled treasuries.

S&P adopts this logic directly from the equity business. To join the S&P 500, a company must show four consecutive quarters of positive GAAP earnings. The new benchmark therefore transfers exactly this principle to crypto. As a result, a network qualifies for the index only if it generates measurable cash flow and shares it.

Bitcoin, however, structurally fails to meet this condition. Its architecture targets a monetary system, not a protocol that distributes ongoing returns to its holders. There is simply no protocol layer that generates and pays out revenue. The exclusion therefore follows not from a judgment against Bitcoin, but from the definition of the filter. Nevertheless, it remains notable that Bitcoin, the largest crypto asset, is missing entirely. For institutional providers, the screen thus marks a growing divide in how crypto measures value. The shift moves away from mere market capitalization toward demonstrable revenue.

Ether, BNB and Solana lead the weighting

In total, the index comprises 18 constituents, weighted by their free-float market capitalization. No single constituent may account for more than 35% of the index, and no further one more than 20%. Rebalancing takes place quarterly. These are exactly the capping rules that S&P also applies to its equity benchmarks.

At the top stand Ether, BNB, Solana, Tron and Hyperliquid. Ether contributes roughly USD 231 billion in market capitalization at a price of around USD 1,914. The coin thus dominates the weighting. BNB follows at about USD 76 billion, with Solana at just under USD 45 billion. Tron and Hyperliquid, finally, round out the group at around USD 31 billion and USD 15 billion respectively. Together, the underlying protocols generated more than USD 3 billion in annualized revenue over the past two quarters. Consequently, the index bundles those large-cap networks whose real usage can be demonstrated through revenue.