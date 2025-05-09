All-time high in sight: Bitcoin breaks through USD 100,000

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

After a six-month correction phase starting in January, the Bitcoin price is finding its footing. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has staged a +39% rally from its low below 75'000 USD and is once again trading above the psychological 100'000 USD mark. The all-time high of 109'000 USD is within reach.

Bitcoin solidifies position as digital gold

Since its inception in 2009 as a response to the financial crisis, Bitcoin has evolved from an experimental payment system into a scarce, censorship-resistant asset of global relevance. Its properties strongly resemble those of gold: scarce, easily transportable, and independent of any single nation. Combined with its digital nature, Bitcoin aligns with the current zeitgeist marked by macroeconomic uncertainty and skepticism toward the US dollar.

Bitcoin unites the scarcity of a commodity with a global, digital infrastructure. As a result, the cryptocurrency enables decentralized, transparent management and transfer of wealth without intermediaries. Countries like China, which have significantly increased their gold reserves due to tensions with the US, may also be interested in the independence offered by this digital asset.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Ethereum and altcoins stir to life

In uncertain conditions, alternative cryptocurrencies (“altcoins”) generally suffer disproportionately due to their illiquidity. Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, has consistently underperformed Bitcoin since the correction phase began. Now, signs of a countertrend are emerging. Ethereum (ETH) surged +21.9% in a single day—the largest daily gain since 2021. Nevertheless, the alternative cryptocurrency still has a long way to go before reaching its all-time high.

A similar picture emerges across the altcoin market. Half of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization posted double-digit percentage gains over the past seven days, while Bitcoin rose by +7.78%. This week’s top performers include Ethereum ETH (+28.18%), Sui (+17.19%), Dogecoin DOGE (+15.55%), and Cardano ADA (+12.34%).

Haftungsausschluss

Alle Angaben in dieser Publikation erfolgen ausschliesslich zu allgemeinen Informationszwecken. Die in dieser Publikation zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen stellen keine Anlageberatung dar und sind auch nicht als solche beabsichtigt. Diese Publikation stellt kein Angebot und keine Empfehlung oder Aufforderung für eine Anlage in ein Finanzinstrument einschliesslich Kryptowährungen und dergleichen dar und ist auch nicht als Angebot, Empfehlung oder Aufforderung beabsichtigt. Die in der Publikation enthaltenen Inhalte stellen die persönliche Meinung der jeweiligen Autoren dar und sind nicht als Entscheidungsgrundlage geeignet oder beabsichtigt.

Risikohinweis

Anlagen und Investitionen, insbesondere in Kryptowährungen, sind grundsätzlich mit Risiko verbunden. Der Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Kryptowährungen sind sehr volatil und können daher in kurzer Zeit extremen Kursschwanken ausgesetzt sein.