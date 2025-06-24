Close Menu
    Bitcoin price shakes off losses following Israel-Iran conflict

    By on Market Review

    The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team.

    Market commentary

    Following the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, the Bitcoin price briefly corrected below 100.000 USD. However, the already announced ceasefire and strong demand for digital gold supported the price – over the past week, an additional 1.36 billion USD flowed into US Bitcoin ETFs. The Bitcoin price is now trading back above 105.000 USD.

    Bitcoin BTC/USD (daily) / Charts: Tradingview

    Ethereum kann nicht mithalten

    In May, alternative cryptocurrencies – led by Ethereum with a +40% gain – were finally able to gain a foothold. For the first time in years, the "altcoins" outperformed Bitcoin. However, this relative strength was short-lived. Ethereum (ETH) is already weakening again, down 4.2% month-over-month compared to Bitcoin's -1.8%. The second-largest digital asset by market capitalization thus remains more than 50% below its all-time high of 4.900 USD.

    Ethereum ETH/USD (daily) / Charts: Tradingview

    Ethereum’s price performance relative to Bitcoin is clearly reflected in the ETH/BTC ratio, which currently stands at 0.228 – a multi-year low – and has been in a steady downtrend since September 2022. This development highlights the strong Bitcoin dominance in recent years. Billion-dollar purchases by leveraged investors such as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy and its imitators provided a significant tailwind for Bitcoin. Altcoins, on the other hand, did not benefit from these institutional capital inflows.

    Ethereum vs. Bitcoin ETH/BTC (daily) / Charts: Tradingview

    Red Sea among the altcoins

    30-day performance of the largest crypto sectors / Source: Artemis

    Over the past month, all crypto sectors lost value – most of them in the double-digit percentage range. Bitcoin and exchange tokens proved to be the most stable. Even on a weekly basis, none of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization managed to post gains. The biggest losers were Hyperliquid HYPE (-11.75%), Cardano (ADA -7.22%), and Ethereum (ETH -6.93%).

    Top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization / Source: Messari

    Haftungsausschluss
    Alle Angaben in dieser Publikation erfolgen ausschliesslich zu allgemeinen Informationszwecken. Die in dieser Publikation zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen stellen keine Anlageberatung dar und sind auch nicht als solche beabsichtigt. Diese Publikation stellt kein Angebot und keine Empfehlung oder Aufforderung für eine Anlage in ein Finanzinstrument einschliesslich Kryptowährungen und dergleichen dar und ist auch nicht als Angebot, Empfehlung oder Aufforderung beabsichtigt. Die in der Publikation enthaltenen Inhalte stellen die persönliche Meinung der jeweiligen Autoren dar und sind nicht als Entscheidungsgrundlage geeignet oder beabsichtigt.

    Risikohinweis
    Anlagen und Investitionen, insbesondere in Kryptowährungen, sind grundsätzlich mit Risiko verbunden. Der Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Kryptowährungen sind sehr volatil und können daher in kurzer Zeit extremen Kursschwanken ausgesetzt sein.

