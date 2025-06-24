Bitcoin price shakes off losses following Israel-Iran conflict

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team.
Market commentary
Following the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, the Bitcoin price briefly corrected below 100.000 USD. However, the already announced ceasefire and strong demand for digital gold supported the price – over the past week, an additional 1.36 billion USD flowed into US Bitcoin ETFs. The Bitcoin price is now trading back above 105.000 USD.
Ethereum kann nicht mithalten
In May, alternative cryptocurrencies – led by Ethereum with a +40% gain – were finally able to gain a foothold. For the first time in years, the "altcoins" outperformed Bitcoin. However, this relative strength was short-lived. Ethereum (ETH) is already weakening again, down 4.2% month-over-month compared to Bitcoin's -1.8%. The second-largest digital asset by market capitalization thus remains more than 50% below its all-time high of 4.900 USD.
Ethereum’s price performance relative to Bitcoin is clearly reflected in the ETH/BTC ratio, which currently stands at 0.228 – a multi-year low – and has been in a steady downtrend since September 2022. This development highlights the strong Bitcoin dominance in recent years. Billion-dollar purchases by leveraged investors such as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy and its imitators provided a significant tailwind for Bitcoin. Altcoins, on the other hand, did not benefit from these institutional capital inflows.
Subscribe to our newsletter
The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.
Red Sea among the altcoins
Over the past month, all crypto sectors lost value – most of them in the double-digit percentage range. Bitcoin and exchange tokens proved to be the most stable. Even on a weekly basis, none of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization managed to post gains. The biggest losers were Hyperliquid HYPE (-11.75%), Cardano (ADA -7.22%), and Ethereum (ETH -6.93%).
Haftungsausschluss Alle Angaben in dieser Publikation erfolgen ausschliesslich zu allgemeinen Informationszwecken. Die in dieser Publikation zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen stellen keine Anlageberatung dar und sind auch nicht als solche beabsichtigt. Diese Publikation stellt kein Angebot und keine Empfehlung oder Aufforderung für eine Anlage in ein Finanzinstrument einschliesslich Kryptowährungen und dergleichen dar und ist auch nicht als Angebot, Empfehlung oder Aufforderung beabsichtigt. Die in der Publikation enthaltenen Inhalte stellen die persönliche Meinung der jeweiligen Autoren dar und sind nicht als Entscheidungsgrundlage geeignet oder beabsichtigt.
Risikohinweis Anlagen und Investitionen, insbesondere in Kryptowährungen, sind grundsätzlich mit Risiko verbunden. Der Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Kryptowährungen sind sehr volatil und können daher in kurzer Zeit extremen Kursschwanken ausgesetzt sein.
In order to provide you with an optimal experience, we use technologies such as cookies to store and/or access device information. If you consent to these technologies, we may process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this website. If you do not give or withdraw your consent, certain features and functions may be affected.
Functional
Always active
Technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the lawful purpose of enabling the use of a particular service expressly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a message over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that have not been requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access, which is carried out exclusively for statistical purposes.Technical storage or access used solely for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, the voluntary consent of your Internet service provider, or additional records from third parties, information stored or accessed for this purpose alone generally cannot be used to identify you.
Marketing
Technical storage or access is necessary to create user profiles, to send advertisements, or to track the user on a website or across multiple websites for similar marketing purposes.