Bitcoin price shakes off losses following Israel-Iran conflict

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

Following the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, the Bitcoin price briefly corrected below 100.000 USD. However, the already announced ceasefire and strong demand for digital gold supported the price – over the past week, an additional 1.36 billion USD flowed into US Bitcoin ETFs. The Bitcoin price is now trading back above 105.000 USD.

Ethereum kann nicht mithalten

In May, alternative cryptocurrencies – led by Ethereum with a +40% gain – were finally able to gain a foothold. For the first time in years, the "altcoins" outperformed Bitcoin. However, this relative strength was short-lived. Ethereum (ETH) is already weakening again, down 4.2% month-over-month compared to Bitcoin's -1.8%. The second-largest digital asset by market capitalization thus remains more than 50% below its all-time high of 4.900 USD.