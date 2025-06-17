Brazil considers law for Bitcoin reserve

A new legislative proposal could make Brazil one of the first major economies to use Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

An initiative by Federal Deputy Eros Biondini proposes the creation of a Sovereign Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (RESBit). The law would allow for up to 5% of Brazil’s foreign currency reserves-approximately USD 18.6 billion-to be gradually invested in Bitcoin. The aim is to diversify the country's reserves, mitigate volatility and geopolitical risks, and support the national digital currency, Drex.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Goals and framework of the law

The RESBit draft envisions a phased implementation managed by the central bank and the finance ministry. It also includes cold-storage solutions, blockchain-based monitoring with AI, and biannual reports to Congress.

“RESBit is a strategic tool that positions Brazil at the forefront of the digital economy, reduces economic risks, and promotes technological opportunities.” – Eros Biondini

A key component of the law is the link between the Bitcoin reserve and the planned CBDC Drex. Bitcoin could serve as a backing asset for the digital real and help build trust during times of crisis. The proposal also includes educational initiatives: public blockchain training, academic partnerships, and support for local startups.

Minds Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum Background 4.6 billion USD stolen through crypto fraud in 2024 Financial Products SEC advances approval process for Solana ETFs Basics The Blockchain Trilemma Minds Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum Background 4.6 billion USD stolen through crypto fraud in 2024

International models and controversies

The Brazilian approach draws inspiration from countries like El Salvador, which has already adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, as well as from the US initiative for a national Bitcoin reserve. However, critics warn of BTC’s volatility and potential risks to financial stability. The proposed law seeks to address these concerns through a controlled acquisition process and strict accountability.

If passed, Brazil would become one of the first major emerging economies to include Bitcoin in its official reserves. This could send a strong signal across Latin America-especially to countries grappling with high FX volatility. The integration of BTC and Drex also illustrates how governments might embed digital innovation into macroeconomic policy.

The proposal is gaining increasing cross-party support, particularly from business-friendly factions. Analysts see the debate as evidence that Bitcoin is no longer merely seen as a speculative asset in Brazil, but as a macroeconomic tool-with the potential to usher in a new era of state financial policy. Nonetheless, passage of the law in the near future remains unlikely.