Trump’s tariff chaos: Bitcoin and crypto markets crash

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

Trump's sweeping tariff measures throw global markets into chaos. Stock indices in individual countries are experiencing their sharpest corrections since the 2008 financial crisis, and brokers are suspending trading. Bitcoin and the crypto markets are not immune to this Risk-Off phase. Since Trump's inauguration, the price of the largest cryptocurrency has fallen by around 30%.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Markets unsettled by tariffs

The recent comprehensive tariffs introduced by President Trump, including a base tariff of 10% on all imports and higher rates for specific regions like China (34%), Europe (20%), and Japan (24%), have led to significant market volatility. The tariffs increase costs for businesses and consumers, while simultaneously threatening to disrupt supply chains. This is particularly true in key sectors such as technology and manufacturing. This uncertainty has caused a significant drop in stock prices, especially in countries that are heavily dependent on exports.

Although Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are not directly affected by the tariffs, in uncertain "Risk-Off" times, investors are retreating from all volatile assets to protect their portfolios from potential losses. Accordingly, Bitcoin has dropped by -14.85% since Trump's "Liberation Day," when he announced the latest tariffs.

Altcoins suffer disproportionately

Alternative cryptocurrencies ("Altcoins") are suffering even more due to their illiquidity in the current market environment. While Bitcoin is still trading above previous highs, the total market capitalization of the entire crypto market has plunged from 3.75 to 2.35 trillion USD (-37.32%). As a result, the crypto market is trading significantly below its peak from 2021, at the level before Trump's presidential victory.

Within the last 24 hours alone, Altcoins have again dropped by double-digit percentages. Bitcoin led with a -8.80% decline, while the largest alternative cryptocurrency, Ethereum, plunged by -17.99%. As a result, it is approaching the lows from the bear market at 1,000 USD. The biggest losers of the day in the Top 20 include Ethereum, Dogecoin DOGE (-19.21%), XRP (-19.01%), and Stellar XLM (-17.90%). The losses were less severe for Unus Sed Leo (-2.84%), Tron TRX (-6.29%), and BNB (-9.41%).