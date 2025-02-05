UBS uses blockchain for gold – but remains wary of crypto

Over the weekend, UBS announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept for a blockchain-based gold investment product. The bank is leveraging an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution to enhance the efficiency, security, and scalability of digital gold transactions.

The heavyweight of the Swiss financial industry, UBS, is experimenting with blockchain technology to modernize digital gold investments for retail investors. The bank tested the investment product “UBS Key4 Gold” as a proof-of-concept on the ZKSync Validium blockchain. The project aims to facilitate smaller gold investments with real-time pricing, high liquidity, and physical storage, according to an announcement.

Advantages of a layer-2 solution

Layer-2 solutions like ZKSync are designed to improve Ethereum's scalability. Since the Ethereum base layer (layer 1) can process only a limited number of transactions per second, layer-2 networks handle transactions off-chain. The platform then submits these transactions in batches to the main blockchain, thereby reducing congestion and fees.

ZKSync uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZK-proofs) to validate transactions without revealing private details. This makes it an attractive solution for financial institutions like UBS that prioritize both efficiency and regulatory compliance.

UBS remains cautious on cryptocurrencies

Despite integrating blockchain technology, UBS maintains a skeptical stance toward cryptocurrencies. Unlike Swiss banks such as Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and PostFinance, which offer crypto trading and custody services, UBS has no direct crypto offerings.

The bank has repeatedly warned of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies and continues to implement strict measures against crypto users. For example, UBS closes accounts linked to crypto transactions. This cautious approach contrasts with the growing institutional adoption of bitcoin and ethereum.

It remains to be seen how UBS will reconcile its blockchain adoption with its anti-crypto stance. While its move toward Ethereum-based infrastructure signals openness to the technology, its stringent policies suggest the bank will continue to avoid direct involvement with cryptocurrencies.