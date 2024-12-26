US Bitcoin ETFs surpass gold funds with nearly $130bn in AuM

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have officially surpassed US gold ETFs in assets under management (AuM). US The Bitcoin ETFs cumulatively cracked $130 billion, as the digital gold continues to gain traction among both individual and institutional investors.

The rise of the Bitcoin ETFs is remarkable, especially considering that the products were only launched in January 2024. Gold ETFs on the other hand have been around for more than two decades. This rapid growth underscores the increasing potential investors see in the "digital gold" and is consistent with signals of a positively changing regulatory landscape of the crypto markets in the United States.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the Bitcoin ETFs

Major financial institutions, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have launched their own Bitcoin ETFs. This institutional involvement has been instrumental in attracting new, large investors from the Americas who previously did not have access to the digital asset. Following the ETF launches, financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab, which have a combined AuM of over $10 trillion, announced that they would be offering Bitcoin products to their clients. At the same time, young investors are increasingly seeing bitcoin as an alternative to traditional assets such as gold and stocks.

Amid global concerns about inflation, government deficits and geopolitical instability, investors are seeking assets that can hedge against traditional market risks. Bitcoin, often referred to as digital gold, has become an attractive option in these times of economic uncertainty. Bitcoin's decentralized nature and fixed supply are seen as advantages against the risks of excessive quantitative easing.

Continuous flows into the Bitcoin ETFs

In particular, the election results in the United States had a positive impact on the crypto market as a whole. President-elect Donald Trump has publicly stated plans to establish a national bitcoin reserve and introduce a crypto-friendly regulatory environment. Despite concerns about volatility, Bitcoin ETFs have seen steady inflows since October 2024. Ethereum ETFs lag behind, but have also seen a stream of steady inflows over the past month.

Cumulative Bitcoin ETF in- and outflows / Source: CVJ.CH US Spot Bitcoin ETF flows overview

Among the Bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust stands out as the market leader with almost $60 billion in assets under management, which surpassed BlackRock's iShares Gold Trust in November 2024. The rise of the Bitcoin ETFs reflects a broader trend of digital assets becoming more integrated into traditional financial markets and also into balance sheets of companies. Such as exemplified by MicroStrategy which recently secured a position in the NASDAQ 100 mainly due to it's bold Bitcoin investment strategy.