Solana Blinks: a powerful driver of mainstream adoption?

Solana's blockchain links (Blinks) together with Solana Actions were introduced in June 2024. They are a significant advancement in the blockchain landscape and provide a seamless and user-friendly integration with social media for users to perform certain blockchain functions.

Blinks are special URLs that allow users to interact with the Solana network from traditional social media sites. In this way, they facilitate blockchain transactions for payments, buying tokens, NFTs, staking or voting. Blinks integrate with Solana wallets such as Phantom, and together with Solana Actions allow users to preview, sign, and send transactions without leaving the platform they're using. This streamlines the process of crypto transactions and greatly improves user experience. However, users should be aware that new applications and ease of use come with increased security risks.

Driver for mainstream adoption

Blinks aim to break down the traditional barriers associated with blockchain transactions. While there has been a lot of development in terms of usability and design, providing a seamless Web 3 experience is still a major hurdle to overcome. This Solana innovation is expected to massively improve the user interface and adoption of blockchain technology, making it as easy to use as traditional services. Additional features are also possible, offering gamified functions that can be integrated directly into social media actions such as X (formerly Twitter) posts. This would make crypto payments directly accessable to the 380 million app users.

The announcement of Blinks comes a year after Twitter applied for Money Transmitter Licences (MTLs) in most US states. For a social media platform like X, MTLs enable features such as user-to-user payments, tipping and in-app purchases. This keeps transactions within the platform and provides an additional revenue stream. While the MTL applications are most likely only for fiat currencies, Elon Musk undoubtedly has an eye on expanding the scope to include crypto payments. He has been a strong proponent of cryptocurrencies, openly supporting Dogecoin and even accepting the volatile Meme coin as a means of payment for Tesla. He has also stated that X will be the "everything" app. Most likely, Musk is envisioning something along the lines of the Chinese super-app WeChat, which has evolved into an all-in-one app for texting, payments or online shopping.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

How Blinks work and a word of caution

Solana Blinks were developed by Dialect Labs, a protocol and development stack. Blinks are based on Solana Actions. Actions are APIs that allow blockchain transactions to be integrated in new ways, such as QR codes, buttons or websites. In this way, a signable transaction can be inserted into a tweet via URLs that can be accessed through standard HTTP requests. This allows users to seamlessly interact with blockchain activity. Similar solutions are available in crypto-native applications such as Farcaster. Here, so-called "frames" enable modifiable blockchain interactions where users can perform similar actions, such as signing up to whitelists, paying in crypto or minting NFTs, without leaving the main app.

Because of this ease of use, consumers need to be especially careful when interacting with these embedded actions. Users sign transactions by clicking buttons in tweets. This could lead to the implementation of wallet drainers, where the person signing the transaction grants access to send out all funds held in the wallet. It also makes it easier for fake scam accounts to trick users into thinking they are buying a service from another verified user. To stay aware of potential attack vectors, CVJ.CH has compiled a list of the most common attack vectors here.