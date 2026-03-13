Aave user swaps $50 million in USDT into $36,000 with a single trade

An unknown crypto investor used the Aave interface to swap roughly $50.4 million in USDT deposits for AAVE tokens. In return, he received just 327 aEthAAVE worth approximately $36,000. The effective loss amounts to nearly $50 million, as a 99 percent price impact determined the trade.

The incident occurred on March 12, 2026, on the Ethereum blockchain. Within 30 seconds, the blockchain confirmed the transaction and recorded it as successful. Several industry observers classify the event as the largest DeFi user error in the history of decentralized finance protocols. Neither an exploit nor a technical protocol failure caused the loss. Despite an explicit warning, the user confirmed a trade that offered him fewer than 140 AAVE tokens for 50 million USDT.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

How the trade happened

The user utilized Aave's collateral swap feature, which converts collateral positions directly between different deposit types. Specifically, he swapped 50,432,688 aEthUSDT for aEthAAVE. Both tokens are so-called Aave deposit position tokens that represent deposits within the protocol. Far less liquidity exists in decentralized trading pools for such tokens than for standard ERC-20 tokens. Unlike regular USDT or AAVE, market participants use aTokens only within the Aave ecosystem and rarely trade them on external exchanges.

CoW Protocol routed the swap as the aggregator integrated into the Aave interface. This collateral swap feature allows users to switch their deposited collateral without having to close the position first. As a result, it saves transaction steps but carries risk. The entire order runs through external liquidity sources, whose depth can be severely limited for exotic token pairs.

Aave engineer Martin Grabina clarified after the fact where the real problem lay:

"The core issue was not slippage but the accepted price quote with 99% price impact. It was already a very bad price." - Martin Grabina, Engineer, Aave

The distinction is technically relevant. Slippage describes price deviations during a transaction caused by market movements. Price impact, on the other hand, refers to the shift in market price caused by the size of the trade itself. With $50 million in an illiquid pool, price impact dominates. The original price quote already showed, before fees, that 50 million USDT would yield fewer than 140 AAVE tokens. At the time of the incident, the AAVE token was trading at roughly $111.52.

Warning ignored, trade confirmed

The Aave interface displayed an explicit warning about "exceptional slippage" before execution. Additionally, it required a manual checkbox confirmation before the trade could proceed. Yet the user confirmed the warning on his mobile device and executed the swap regardless. Aave founder Stani Kulechov commented publicly on the incident:

"A user tried to buy $50M worth of AAVE in USDT through the Aave Interface today. Due to the unusually large size of this single order, the Aave Interface, like most trading interfaces, flagged the user about exceptional slippage and required checkbox confirmation." - Stani Kulechov, Founder, Aave Labs

CoW Protocol also published a statement and ruled out an exploit. According to their analysis, the transaction was executed following the parameters of the signed order. Consequently, the user bears full responsibility.

"There is currently no indication of a protocol exploit or otherwise malicious behavior. The transaction was executed according to the parameters of the signed order. Our interface displays clear price impact warnings for swaps of this magnitude." - CoW Protocol, official statement

Decentralized protocols execute trades exactly as the user authorizes them. Protective mechanisms like price impact warnings exist at the interface level. However, at the protocol level, no mechanism blocks obviously disadvantageous trades.

Professional standards vs. single trade

Institutional and experienced market participants typically split large orders into many smaller transactions. So-called order splitting or algorithmic strategies like TWAP (time-weighted average price) and VWAP (volume-weighted average price) systematically minimize price impact. Still, a $50 million trade in a single swap contradicts fundamental trading principles. Even with liquid token pairs, an order of this size would be problematic. With aTokens, whose trading volume represents only a fraction of spot markets, the effect is devastating.

By comparison, an earlier DeFi incident was considered a well-known precedent for costly user error. In that case, a user swapped roughly $733,000 in USDC for just $19,000 in USDT. This new event exceeds that by approximately 68 times. Meanwhile, the identity of the affected user remains unknown. Only the wallet address is publicly visible.

Aave under pressure on two fronts

The incident hits Aave during an already difficult week. On March 10, an oracle misconfiguration (CAPO for wstETH) caused roughly $26 million in unjustified liquidations. In total, 34 accounts were affected. Aave Governance activated the Emergency Sentinel in response. Subsequently, Aave's risk management provider Chaos Labs published a post-mortem report. The compensation plan allocates 141.5 ETH from the incident and up to 345 ETH from the DAO treasury.

Two severe incidents within days pose a fundamental question for the already strained Aave governance. Should the protocol enforce stricter protective mechanisms, or does permissionless access remain the top priority? Kulechov announced that the team would review existing safety measures. At the same time, he stressed that open access must not be sacrificed.

"Our team will explore ways to improve these safety measures while preserving permissionless access." - Stani Kulechov, Founder, Aave Labs

Aave has offered to refund $600,000 in transaction fees from the trade. Against a $50 million loss, however, this is a symbolic amount. Stricter limits like maximum order sizes or enforced order splitting could prevent such losses. Yet such measures would contradict the core principle of fully decentralized protocols. This tension is likely to define the governance debate in the weeks ahead.