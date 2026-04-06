Crypto Myths 2026: Four Costly Mistakes Investors Make

Easter is about reading the right signals, not simply picking the nearest basket. The same applies in crypto markets, where the most visible signals often point in the wrong direction. Four crypto myths shape investor thinking and are more problematic than they appear at first glance.

Myth 1: Usage Determines Price in Crypto Markets

The assumption that rising usage automatically leads to higher prices remains widespread. Ethereum provides one of the clearest counterexamples of the past year.

In 2025, the network saw growing DEX volumes, increasing TVL and a notable rise in stablecoin capitalization. At the same time, BitMine, the largest ETH treasury globally, accumulated over 4.6 million tokens. ETH reached an all-time high near $5,000 in August. Yet it still ended the year down around 10 percent and underperformed Bitcoin.

A key reason lies in the network’s maturity. A significant share of its valuation is anchored in the Lindy effect. Proven survivability is already priced in. Additional usage therefore acts less as a catalyst and more as confirmation of existing expectations. What can materially move smaller networks has limited impact on an asset with a market capitalization that has reached hundreds of billions.

In the short term, liquidity, positioning and macro conditions dominate. BitMine’s buying supported the summer rally, while the shift in broader market dynamics in the fourth quarter led to a correction. Interpreting price action directly as a function of network usage therefore misses the point.

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Myth 2: Rising Prices Confirm a Thesis in Crypto Markets

Of the 118 token launches tracked by Memento Research in 2025, 85 percent are trading below their initial price. The median token lost more than 70 percent. Many projects did not lack early momentum. Prices rose after launch, listings attracted capital, and investors interpreted the move as validation. In reality, a different strategy dominated in 2025: extract short-term gains and rotate back into Bitcoin.

This is reflexivity in its most destructive form. Conviction attracts capital, capital drives price, and rising prices reinforce conviction until the first wave sells. In 2025, it almost always did. Airdrop recipients, early investors and liquidity providers realized profits, while retail investors still interpreted the price increase as strength. Listings, once a buy signal, turned into a sell signal.

Platforms such as Pump.fun have further industrialized this cycle. Millions of new tokens meet limited liquidity, reinforcing the short-term nature of market movements. As our analysis on Pump.fun and the altcoin market shows, rising prices are increasingly not a signal of substance, but part of a short-term capital cycle.

Myth 3: Tokens Function Like Equities

Many of these crypto myths reinforce each other. The assumption that token holders automatically benefit from acquisitions or value creation remains widespread. 2025 delivered several counterexamples.

In November, Coinbase acquired the Solana DEX aggregator Vector.fun. TNSR surged 153 percent on speculation, then dropped 37 percent once details emerged, as only the team and infrastructure were acquired. Token holders received nothing. Shortly after, Circle acquired the Axelar development team Interop Labs, including its intellectual property, while explicitly excluding the AXL token from the deal. AXL declined a further 13 percent. Earlier in July, Kraken followed a similar approach with Vertex, where the token was again left without any claim.

The pattern is consistent. Technology is acquired, but economic value accrues to equity holders, not token holders. Price increases in such cases do not reflect structural value creation, but short-term capital flows based on incomplete information. Unlike equities, tokens generally do not grant claims on cash flows, assets or acquisition proceeds.

Myth 4: Strong Narratives Hold Long-Term in Crypto Markets

Narratives coordinate capital and generate momentum, but their half-life is shorter than many assume. Bitcoin was long positioned as digital gold. In 2025, that narrative was tested. Gold delivered a return of 65 percent, while Bitcoin declined by 6 percent, a gap of 71 percentage points.

The same pattern appeared one level down. According to CoinGecko, AI tokens were the second most prominent narrative of the year, yet lost around 50 percent of their market value. GameFi declined 75 percent, DePIN 77 percent, and the Solana ecosystem 64 percent. None of the dominant narratives delivered positive returns in 2025. Attention did not correlate with performance, it moved in the opposite direction.

Narratives operate through reflexivity. Conviction attracts liquidity and reinforces itself. This dynamic can accelerate trends, but it does not replace fundamentals. Without measurable economic activity, even dominant narratives lose traction, often faster than expected.

What Matters

In 2026, the market is shifting away from speculative narratives toward factors such as cash flows, real usage and regulatory integration. Narratives remain short-term drivers, but those who fail to separate them from structural factors focus on the wrong signal.

The real Easter egg in crypto markets is not found in the loudest narrative. It lies where real usage emerges, economic activity is measurable and the token meaningfully captures that value. This combination is rarer than many assume.