Solana’s blockchain ecosystem is on the move

The Solana network is emerging as a formidable contender in the blockchain ecosystem, attracting attention for its impressive performance and promising potential. Below, we take a look at Solana, its achievements, innovations, and future prospects.

Solana had its founding moment in 2017, when Anatoly Yakovenko published a white paper on the novel Proof of History (PoH) concept. In 2018, Greg Fitzgerald started prototyping the first open source implementation based on Anatoly's whitepaper, which led to the founding of Solana Labs. Like Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchains, PoH uses validators. However, Solana's validators use timestamps in the approval process, further reducing the amount of computing power required to approve transactions, which allows for higher transaction throughput than PoS systems.

Milestones over the years

The ease of use, robust transaction capabilities, and adoption cycle position Solana as a formidable contender in the blockchain space and a potential rival to Ethereum. Solana is currently ranked #5 among cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and continues to demonstrate significant growth and maturity in a relatively short period of time since it's inception. March 16th, Solana's Genesis Day, marked the fourth anniversary of the Layer 1 blockchain. Solana's price soared to around $200, approaching it's all-time high of $250 in 2021. It boasted an impressive number of 254 verified million blocks and 1,712 validators.

Solana search volume on Google / Source: Google trends

Solana has received the most attention in terms of Google searches since it's inception, and the number of unique wallets (often associated with active users) has also recently reached an all-time high. A few days after it's 4 year anniversary, Solana had even overtaken Ethereum in the weekly Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volume.

Solana's memecoin ecosystem goes haywire

Last week, the Solana blockchain was swept up in a frenzy of memecoins. Dog-themed tokens, sloth coins, presidents and everything in between caught the attention of traders. The hype was significantly fueled within the crypto Twitter ecosystem. One meme coin even briefly entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization just hours after inception. The hype was capped off with an NFT sale based on the original image of the famous dogwifhat "WIF" coin, which sold for 4.3 million.

Solana-based memecoins saw a meteoric rise in price and trading volume, peaking at a time when pre-sales were heavily marketed on Crypto Twitter. The top projects raised $150 million altogether, many of which ended up being scam projects, never intending to return any value to investors. This involved users sending SOL to wallet addresses with the promise of receiving a token allocation upon the token's launch.

Update: Added a few more Solana presales from the replies that I missed and the total SOL raised is up to >796,000 SOL ($149.2M) from 33 presales. pic.twitter.com/O7dBqAunni — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) March 19, 2024

Future developments: 1 million TPS?

Firedancer is a new validator client software developed specifically for the Solana blockchain. The software had a successful testnet launch in 2023, and is set to be released on mainnet first half of 2024. Firedancer represents a significant advancement in the network's capabilities. It aims to increase Solana's transaction processing speed and introduce support for sharding, potentially increasing the network's capacity to over 1 million transactions per second (TPS). This development is critical to Solana's competitiveness in the blockchain space, as it addresses limitations in transaction throughput.

By providing a fourth software option for validator nodes, Firedancer also helps reduce vulnerabilities and diversify Solana's customer ecosystem. Solana's reliance on a limited number of validator clients has posed challenges in terms of network robustness compared to competitors such as Ethereum (1,712 Solana validators vs 979,271 Ethereum validators). Firedancer addresses Solana's current limitations, positions the network as a more attractive option for developers and makes the blockchain more robust.