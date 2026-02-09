The shift to everyday onchain finance: key trends for 2026

The financial landscape in 2026 is being redefined by a transition from speculative trading to functional, utility-driven applications. According to the latest research report from Bitget Wallet, three structural trends are at the forefront of this evolution.

These are the mainstreaming of stablecoin payments, the rise of autonomous AI agents, and the maturation of Real-World Asset (RWA) markets. As these technologies converge, they are creating a more automated, borderless, and efficient financial ecosystem that functions increasingly behind the scenes of everyday commerce, as outlined in the report.

Growth in stablecoin adoption and payments

2025 marked the year stablecoins crossed into the financial mainstream, moving decisively from a state of regulatory uncertainty toward formal global recognition. As crypto begins to function like everyday money, the scale of this shift has become undeniable. In 2025 alone, stablecoin transaction volume reached roughly $33 trillion, while the global supply grew by more than 50% to exceed $300 billion. Perhaps most tellingly, spending through crypto-linked cards surged by 525% year-on-year, proving that these assets are no longer just for speculation but are increasingly embedded into the "invisible" infrastructure of global commerce. Looking ahead, this adoption is set to expand in three primary directions:

First, cross-border payments will scale through models where stablecoins act as the behind-the-scenes engine, making international transfers feel like domestic ones for the end user.

Second, the rise of "PayFi" is redefining the very nature of money; rather than sitting idle, stablecoins are becoming programmable assets that can earn yield or be put to work automatically within the financial system.

Finally, we are seeing a shift away from a dollar-only market. As more regions introduce compliant versions of their own local currencies, stablecoins will increasingly function as local digital cash for everyday shopping rather than just tools for professional traders.

AI agents become autonomous economic actors

The AI economy is shifting from human-led decision support to true autonomy. Historically, AI systems were limited to analysis and optimization, stopping short of execution because they lacked a native mechanism for value transfer. Traditional billing and subscription models are simply too rigid for AI agents that operate with high-frequency, cross-service, and on-demand requirements.

This bottleneck is starting to dissolve. Driven by machine-native payment protocols, AI agents are beginning to transact autonomously, moving from advisory roles to operational ones. This shift demands a new breed of financial infrastructure: wallets that do more than store assets - they must now fund, monitor, and govern agentic behavior.

As these agents become persistent economic actors, the trust model is evolving. "Know Your Agent" (KYA) is emerging as the necessary framework for delegated permissions and accountability. Furthermore, onchain wallets are maturing into behavioral credit layers, where an agent’s historical activity dictates its level of access and trust. In this new landscape, privacy and verifiable reputation aren't just features - they are the essential infrastructure for a scalable AI economy.

Market maturity and real-world assets

As digital finance matures, the market for "Real-World Assets" (RWAs) - physical assets like gold or stocks brought onto the blockchain - is moving beyond simple digital versions of property. Today, advanced data networks and "synthetic" infrastructure allow users to trade the price movements of almost any global asset.

The focus has shifted from merely issuing these assets to actually using them. Instead of sitting idle, tokenized assets are being plugged into lending and borrowing protocols, allowing owners to use their real-world holdings as collateral to earn interest or manage risk. This increased utility helped decentralized markets process trillions of dollars in notional volume in 2025, effectively narrowing the gap with traditional financial institutions.

Finally, the market is expanding beyond its early focus on the U.S. Dollar. Investors are increasingly trading tokenized equities from Europe, Korea, and Japan, turning the blockchain into a truly global marketplace. This is mirrored by the rise of prediction markets, which now handle over $40 billion in volume by allowing people to trade on the outcomes of real-world events. Collectively, these shifts have transformed the blockchain into a high-speed, diverse, and mature financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments or digital assets. Any views expressed are based on current market observations and are subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital assets are volatile and may not be suitable for all investors. Readers should conduct their own independent research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.