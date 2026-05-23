Weekly review CW 21: SpaceX reveals $1.5 billion Bitcoin investment

SpaceX disclosed a long-standing Bitcoin position for the first time in its SEC S-1 filing. The 18’712 BTC, with a market value of 1.45 Bn. USD, stand against a cost basis of 661 Mn. USD, representing an unrealised gain of 789 Mn. USD. The average entry price is around 35’324 USD per Bitcoin and dates back to purchases made in 2021. At that time, SpaceX accumulated 25’724 BTC in parallel with Tesla’s 1.5 Bn. USD purchase and has since divested only around 7’012 of those. Tesla, by contrast, sold around 75% of its holdings in 2022. With this disclosure, SpaceX joins the ranks of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders and simultaneously enters the public capital markets. According to the filing, the planned Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX is scheduled to begin on 12 June 2026. The targeted issuance volume of around 75 Bn. USD at a valuation of 1.5 Tn. USD would be the largest IPO in history.