What is Plasma?

Plasma wants to redefine payments in the crypto sector. The blockchain focuses exclusively on stablecoins, offers fee-free transfers, and launched with billions in liquidity. Backed by Bitfinex and Peter Thiel, it is betting on speed, security, and institutional adoption.

Plasma launched its mainnet beta in September 2025 and was immediately equipped with substantial liquidity. More than two billion US dollars in stablecoins were available at launch, integrated into over one hundred DeFi protocols such as Aave, Ethena, Fluid, and Euler. Just a few days after the start, the volume held on the network had already climbed to over seven billion dollars – an unusually fast increase that underscores the strong interest in the new stablecoin layer.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Architecture and functionality

Unlike Ethereum or Solana, which cover a broad range of applications, Plasma is tailored exclusively to stablecoin transactions. The blockchain combines Ethereum compatibility with security principles inspired by Bitcoin. At its core is the PlasmaBFT consensus mechanism, enabling short block times of under twelve seconds and thousands of transactions per second.

A special feature is the Paymaster system, which covers transaction fees for stablecoin transfers. This allows users to send USDT free of charge – a unique feature whose long-term financial viability still needs to be proven.

Key features of Plasma

Zero-fee transfers - USDT transactions are free of charge.

Gas fees in stablecoins - users can pay transaction costs directly in USDT or other whitelisted assets.

High speed - block times of under 12 seconds and thousands of transactions per second.

PlasmaBFT consensus mechanism - an evolution of existing BFT algorithms, optimized for speed and security.

EVM compatibility - developers can deploy existing Ethereum smart contracts on Plasma.

Token and community

With the launch, the native token XPL also went live. 25 million units were distributed to smaller depositors and verified users, with another 2.5 million going to members of the “Stablecoin Collective.” In the US, issuance is delayed until 2026 due to regulatory reasons. The strong demand in advance – oversubscribed vaults and commitments worth hundreds of millions of dollars – highlights the interest in the project.

Compliance and Plasma one

From the very beginning, Plasma has focused on regulatory compliance. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic was brought in as a partner for AML and KYT services, specifically to provide assurance for institutional market participants. In parallel, Plasma One is being developed – a stablecoin-native neobank offering that will link payments, card solutions, and cashback programs directly to the blockchain. With this, Plasma aims to appeal not only to crypto enthusiasts but also to traditional financial users.

Competitive Landscape

Plasma enters a market dominated by Tron, Solana, and Ethereum rollups. While Tron enables cheap transfers in emerging markets and Solana impresses with speed, Plasma aims to score with its dedicated specialization in stablecoins. Whether the project can live up to this ambition will depend on three factors: adoption by developers and financial institutions, the stability of its technical model, and regulatory acceptance.

Plasma sees itself as a new base layer for stablecoins. With billions in liquidity, prominent backing, and a regulatory focus, the network has made a spectacular debut. The decisive question now is whether it can win user trust and institutional acceptance – and thereby establish itself as a serious alternative in global payments.