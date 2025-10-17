Caffeine: Swiss AI platform facilitates easy app creation

Caffeine Labs, a spin-out from the Swiss DFINITY Foundation, today launched its AI platform Caffeine, which allows users to create web applications, apps, and digital services using everyday language.

Within just a few minutes, an idea can become a finished application: simply describe in your own words what you need – for example, a custom app or website for a small business – and Caffeine builds it. The result can then be refined step by step through further chat interactions. The app can be accessed directly via a URL; a quick refresh is all it takes, according to a press release.

Creation of new web applications

Caffeine pursues the broader vision of a “self-writing Internet,” where digital innovation no longer depends on specialized technical knowledge or large budgets, and where applications run on an open tech stack and network. The platform unlocks a wide range of possibilities – from personal projects and startup ideas to companies seeking to implement custom tools more quickly and cost-effectively. Likewise, NGOs with tight budgets and developing countries with less mature IT infrastructure can create modern, secure solutions themselves – without costly legacy systems.

Dominic Williams, founder of the DFINITY Foundation, says: “The future of technology is self-writing. Very soon, many of the apps, websites, and systems we use every day will be built simply through a conversation with AI. Caffeine makes this possible: the platform enables AI to create more complex applications than ever before – while ensuring high data security, protection, and app stability. This turns AI into a reliable tech team.”

Decentralized infrastructure as the basis

Caffeine deploys applications on the Internet Computer, a decentralized public network. This means that apps are not hosted on a centralized cloud or server but are securely replicated across many independent data centers worldwide. The public network cloud is based on a protocol with mathematical properties that give hosted apps an exceptional level of security and resilience. Because apps run on an open stack and open platform, they are portable and sovereign – app owners always retain full control over their data and software.

Following a three-month closed alpha phase, during which more than 15,000 users were invited to test the platform, Caffeine is now officially launching for general availability worldwide. Users can try Caffeine for free until early November, after which a freemium model will be introduced.