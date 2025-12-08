CFTC allows regulated spot crypto trading in the US for the first time

The US derivatives regulator CFTC has taken a landmark decision: For the first time, spot cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin may be traded on officially registered US exchanges.

With the decision outlined in the press release, the CFTC authorizes spot trading on so-called Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). These platforms must meet extensive compliance requirements - including market surveillance, reporting, customer protection, and risk controls - effectively applying established standards of the traditional financial market to digital assets. This creates a regulated market that places the trading of digital assets under the same monitoring and protection mechanisms that have governed commodity and derivatives markets for decades.

What changes now

The decision ends years of regulatory grey areas, during which US users often had to rely on unregulated or foreign platforms to trade cryptocurrencies directly. For the first time, listed digital assets can now be traded within a fully supervised market structure. Exchanges wishing to offer spot crypto must implement registration, clearing mechanisms, and real-time surveillance.

The CFTC emphasizes that the same principles apply as for all other commodity products: transparency, financial integrity, and the protection of market participants. The decision was based on a public consultation conducted within the agency’s “Crypto Sprint” initiative, which aims to advance coherent regulation of digital assets.

Implications for investors and market participants

For retail and institutional investors, this step creates a safer market environment. Trading via regulated platforms reduces counterparty risks and provides a legal framework that was previously reserved only for futures products. The situation also changes fundamentally for the industry: providers must register and comply with strict requirements, but in return gain legal access to the US spot market for the first time. The decision may encourage institutional inflows, as many asset managers are still prohibited from using unregulated crypto platforms.

With this decision, the CFTC sets a new standard for integrating digital assets into the US financial system. It lays the groundwork for further products, including potential spot-based ETFs and new market infrastructure. International regulators are expected to monitor developments closely - the move has the potential to trigger similar standards worldwide and bring spot crypto trading out of the grey zone and into regulated frameworks.