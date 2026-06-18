Illinois crypto tax: first US state levies 0.2% on transfers

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed SB 3019, creating the first crypto tax at the state level in the United States. This transaction-based levy of 0.2% on digital assets takes effect in January 2027.

The Digital Asset Privilege Tax Act contained within it imposes the charge on the value of digital assets received by Illinois customers. It covers purchase, holding, transfer, and custody, including transfers between a user's own accounts. The tax is embedded in Article 3 of SB 3019, the fiscal year 2027 budget of USD 55.9 billion. Overall, that budget provides for more than USD 800 million in new tax revenue. In addition, Illinois had already passed the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act in 2025, which introduced consumer protections and registration requirements with the IDFPR. Annually, the new levy is expected to generate around USD 60 million. Furthermore, registered brokers collect it, which is why individuals are not taxed directly.

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Illinois crypto tax hits exchanges, custodians, and transfer providers

The levy amounts to 0.2% of the value of the digital assets that Illinois customers receive. Instead of collecting it from users themselves, the law assigns it to registered brokers, who act as the taxable entity. As a result, lawmakers shift the administrative burden onto the platforms, which must identify their Illinois customers and remit the charge. For out-of-state brokers, a threshold of USD 100,000 in annual revenue from Illinois customers applies initially. Those who stay below it therefore fall outside the obligation. Providers above the threshold, however, must identify their Illinois customers and calculate the charge per asset received.

The scope is broadly defined and covers exchanges, wallet providers, custodians, as well as transfer providers. However, the law captures not only purchases but also the holding, transfer, and custody of digital assets. Notably, even transfers between a user's own accounts fall under the tax. Moving funds without a sale can therefore trigger a charge, as long as it runs through a platform. The law does not provide an exception for purely private movements. Consequently, the charge also captures routine wallet operations through registered brokers. Ultimately, the individual user remains formally outside the scope because the platform remits the charge, yet bears the cost indirectly.

Most affected are firms based in Illinois such as Zero Hash, Jump Crypto, Bitnomial, and Apex Crypto. These providers handle a substantial part of their business through precisely the transaction types the law now targets. According to reports, the law additionally provides for prison sentences of two to five years and fines of up to USD 25,000 for violations. The penalty range therefore underscores that Illinois views the charge not as a mere administrative fee but as an enforceable obligation.

No counterpart in the US financial market when compared with stocks and bonds

Notably, no comparable state transaction tax rate exists in the United States on stocks, bonds, or derivatives. Illinois thereby deliberately disadvantages digital assets relative to traditional asset classes. Miles Jennings, Head of Policy at a16z Crypto, likewise states that there is virtually no comparable state financial transaction tax on stocks, bonds, or derivatives anywhere in the country. The move thus sets a precedent without regulatory model in US law. While securities transactions continue to take place without a state transaction tax, crypto transactions in Illinois will carry an additional charge going forward.

The crypto industry had clearly opposed the plan in advance. The Digital Chamber and the Illinois Blockchain Association warned against the levy in a joint letter, describing it as substantively untenable, procedurally flawed, and economically destructive. Pritzker, however, declined the industry's call for a targeted removal of individual articles through a line-item veto. As a result, the tax portion remained fully intact despite the resistance. Because the levy was part of the overall budget, a selective veto would simultaneously have affected the budget balance.

Meanwhile, Illinois carries a particular risk as an established fintech hub, because firms such as Zero Hash and Jump Crypto are based there. The tax burden thus hits the very industry the location has attracted to date. According to the industry's argument, a financial hub of this size has especially much to lose overall if resident providers relocate. Whether the affected firms adjust their structures remains economically open.

Nationwide precedent under growing regulatory pressure

At the federal level, discussions are currently underway about a uniform national legal framework for digital assets (Clarity Act). Illinois, by contrast, takes a separate path with its tax that runs counter to these efforts. As the first US state with such a transaction tax, Illinois sets a precedent that no other state has followed so far. A national framework would aim for uniform rules, whereas a state going it alone fragments the situation.

For providers operating across state lines, the unilateral move increases complexity considerably. Measures at the state level such as SB 3019 can complicate compliance requirements, not least when each state issues its own rules. Depending on the outcome, Illinois could therefore act either as a model for imitators or as a deterrent. Firms with customers in multiple states would in that case have to map parallel tax regimes. Ultimately, a single state with its own levy already forces nationally active platforms to extend their systems with an additional, geographically delimited tax logic.

There is also criticism of the procedure itself. According to reports, a former state prosecutor faulted the embedding of the law in budget legislation without sufficient public debate. As a result, not only the tax but also the path of its passage faces criticism. Whether other states will follow suit will likely only become clear after it takes effect in January 2027.