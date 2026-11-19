In the Movie2K trial at the Leipzig Regional Court, the presiding judge has offered to drop the case if the alleged operator of the streaming site hands over 40,000 Bitcoin. The defendant would then be left with around 16,000 BTC, worth roughly USD 1 billion.

Movie2K was a streaming portal that allegedly distributed almost 900,000 films without a license. Its operators funded the site through advertising and invested a large share of the revenue in Bitcoin. The site went offline in May 2013. Only much later, in February 2026, did the trial begin in Leipzig. However, the court considers the roughly 220,000 copyright cases time-barred. As a result, the case centers on charges of commercial-scale money laundering in more than 100 instances. Prosecutors believe the 43-year-old main defendant still holds around 56,000 BTC in total.

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What the judge is offering the defendant

The proposal came from the presiding judge himself, not from the defense. The main defendant would hand over 40,000 BTC to the state. On top of that comes EUR 38 million in value confiscation, intended to benefit potential victims. At the same time, the defendant would have to waive any claim to the proceeds from the earlier Bitcoin sale. In return, the Regional Court would discontinue the proceedings.

Even after this transfer, the 43-year-old would remain wealthy. The 40,000 BTC represent around 70% of the holdings that prosecutors attribute to him. The remaining 16,000 BTC are worth more than USD 1 billion. That calculation, though, rests on an assumption by the prosecution. The total of 56,000 BTC remains unproven.

A similar offer went to the co-defendant, who would hand over 600 BTC plus EUR 17 million. The charges against him cover dozens of money laundering counts as well as tax evasion. His lawyer is open to accepting. By contrast, the main defendant's defense team is still reviewing the proposal. The Prosecutor General's office likewise has to assess the offer. The trial resumes on December 3, 2026, and could end before Christmas.

Why the court wants to skip the proof

Legally, the Movie2K trial stopped being a piracy case long ago. Because the copyright violations are time-barred, the prosecution relies on the money laundering charge. To convict, the court therefore has to establish whether the Bitcoin stems from criminal acts. It would have to trace the path from the portal's advertising revenue to today's holdings. The investigation into the operators goes back years. Two suspects went into pretrial detention as early as 2019. Later, in August 2020, one of them handed over Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash worth EUR 25 million. Authorities finally caught today's main defendant abroad in 2023.

The presiding judge considers some of the charges hard to prove. Coins acquired legally and illegally may sit mixed in the defendant's accounts. Thus it would be difficult to separate the coins from the piracy site's revenue from the rest. Without a settlement, the chamber would have to prove the illegal origin of the funds in the money laundering counts. The proposal sidesteps this hurdle, since dropping the case would remove the need to prove origin entirely. Ultimately, the court is negotiating over assets because it considers the criminal evidence uncertain. For the state, this means a quantified claim on Bitcoin instead of a verdict with an open outcome. Nevertheless, a trade-off remains. An alleged offender would keep around 16,000 BTC whose origin would stay unexplained.

Saxony converted the Movie2K Bitcoin into euros in 2024

It would not be the main defendant's first large transfer. In early 2024, he handed nearly 50,000 BTC to the authorities. A few months later, Saxony sold the coins for around EUR 2.64 billion, roughly USD 2.9 billion. Since then, the state has held fiat money rather than Bitcoin from this case.

The proceeds sit with Saxony's state judicial treasury. Until a final judgment, however, they still belong to the defendant. As a result, the state sold assets whose origin no court has ruled on to this day. The defendant would have to give up this claim to the proceeds if he accepts the offer. For Saxony, a settlement would thus resolve the question of who owns the sale proceeds.

According to Decrypt, Germany held less than USD 300 million in Bitcoin after the 2024 sales. In addition, the analytics firm Arkham identified around 45,000 BTC linked to the site in 2025. German authorities had not seized these coins. Under a settlement, 40,000 BTC would newly go to the state, which would once again hold a large Bitcoin position. The comparison of the two tranches is striking. The nearly 50,000 BTC fetched around EUR 2.64 billion in 2024. According to calculations by heise, the 40,000 BTC in the offer are worth around EUR 2.36 billion today.

New customs law targets crypto assets of unclear origin

The origin of Bitcoin also occupies lawmakers in Germany. On November 12, 2026, the Bundestag passed the Zollfinanzgerechtigkeitsgesetz, a customs financial justice law. It allows customs to secure assets of unclear origin even without an initial suspicion of a criminal offense. The law explicitly covers crypto assets. It requires factual indications of unlawful origin. Yet mere possession or a large holding is not enough. The instrument sits with customs and therefore operates outside criminal proceedings.

Those affected do not have to provide proof of origin. Instead, the finance court must be convinced of the unlawful origin, and only that court can confiscate assets. The freeze initially applies for up to 30 days, and the finance court can extend it by another 150 days. The plan is for the main provisions to take effect on January 1, 2027. Before that, the Bundesrat still has to approve the law. The ministerial draft from the Federal Ministry of Finance dates from February 2026 and is not the text the Bundestag passed.

Criticism comes from legal scholars. Criminal law professor Kilian Wegner argues that classifying the law as a measure to avert danger lacks convincing justification. Regardless of this criticism, Bitcoin holders face a practical question. Early buyers may not be able to document the origin of their coins without gaps. Not least, the Leipzig case turns on exactly this question.