Members of the Swiss Parliament receive a crash course on bitcoin and blockchain

Members of the Council of States and the National Council plunged into the world of crypto in a hands-on session in Bern. The interactive event, organized by the Swiss Blockchain Federation, provided an introduction to bitcoin, wallets, and compliance, and highlighted why these topics are of strategic importance to Switzerland.

In recent years, political progress in the blockchain space has largely stalled. Despite the promising groundwork laid with the introduction of the DLT law in 2021, Switzerland is in danger of losing its lead. This is evident from the numerous warnings issued by Swiss industry associations over the years. Meanwhile, more and more countries have recognized the potential of crypto assets and are pursuing ambitious strategies - led by the U.S. Switzerland has significantly lost momentum. This is reflected in the Henley Report's Crypto Adoption Index, where Switzerland ranked second globally in 2023, but dropped nine places to eleventh in 2024.

It is therefore crucial to raise awareness among policymakers about these developments and the importance of these technologies. This is why the Swiss Blockchain Federation, together with the political group and two renowned blockchain experts, organized this event, as reported by CVJ.CH.

Interactive event for members of the Swiss parliament

The event was more than a theoretical introduction - it allowed participants to experience the world of cryptocurrencies firsthand. Experts guided them through real-life use cases and demonstrated how investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies works. At the same time, they discussed the regulatory framework that is essential for Switzerland's success as a crypto hub.

Rino Borini, a renowned entrepreneur, crypto expert and co-founder of CVJ.CH, opened the event with a compelling introduction to the importance of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. He emphasized that blockchain technology is no longer a futuristic vision, but a reality, and that Switzerland must take steps to remain internationally competitive. The topic of a national stablecoin sparked a particularly lively discussion: while other countries are moving forward in this area, Switzerland is lagging behind.

Behind the scenes

In an interactive hands-on session, Borini demonstrated how to set up a crypto wallet on a smartphone and buy bitcoin with just a few clicks. Magdalena Boškić, Head of RegTech and Crypto Compliance Services at Swiss crypto bank Sygnum, delved deeper into the topic. She explained how blockchain transactions work and demonstrated in real time how illegal activities can be transparently tracked. The conclusion: cryptocurrencies are highly unsuitable for money laundering due to their unparalleled traceability. This is backed up by data. According to the blockchain analytics company Chainalysis, less than 0.5% of all crypto transactions are linked to illegal activities.

The event not only provided valuable knowledge to participants, but also gave them the opportunity to discuss questions and concerns directly with experts. The exchange highlighted the importance of integrating digital assets and their potential into the Swiss political agenda. According to the Swiss Blockchain Federation, this message was well received. It remains crucial to showcase the opportunities and challenges of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and to inspire Swiss policymakers to engage with these issues. A CVJ.CH survey conducted ahead of the 2023 parliamentary elections revealed a lack of enthusiasm among many politicians.