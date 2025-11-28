RLUSD by Ripple receives regulatory approval in Abu Dhabi

The stablecoin RLUSD - a US dollar-backed token from XRP developer Ripple - has cleared a decisive hurdle: the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial regulator has officially recognized it as an “Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token.” This approval now allows RLUSD to be used within the ADGM financial zone.

Authorization by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) permits licensed institutions to use RLUSD in regulated financial activities such as payments, custody, lending, and settlement. This places RLUSD among a small group of selected tokens integrated into ADGM’s regulated financial system.

Importance of approval for institutional use

With the FSRA’s recognition, RLUSD significantly boosts its credibility. Dollar backing, transparency in reserve management, and adherence to regulatory requirements were key factors. The stablecoin thereby becomes a serious alternative to established dollar stablecoins - especially for banks, payment providers, and financial institutions in the Middle East. For Ripple, the approval strengthens its position in the market for institutional payment infrastructure. RLUSD can now serve as a settlement medium - for example for cross-border payments, treasury management, or as a component of credit and collateral solutions.

The stablecoin is subject to requirements such as full reserve backing in US dollar deposits, independent audit reports, and a transparent issuance and redemption model. These standards are aligned with traditional financial norms and differ substantially from many retail-focused stablecoins whose reserve and disclosure mechanisms are less clearly defined. For licensed market participants, this provides a practical tool for regulated use cases: payment processing between banks, on-chain treasury management, tokenized settlement processes in trading, or use as a collateral vehicle in financial products. As a result, RLUSD is positioned not primarily as a consumer token, but as an infrastructure component for financial markets within a well-defined legal framework.

Expansion into the Middle East

The approval in Abu Dhabi follows earlier regulatory greenlights in the region and underscores Ripple’s strategy of using RLUSD to build a bridge between the traditional financial system and the crypto economy. ADGM’s regulatory regime is characterized by clear compliance and audit standards, which qualify RLUSD as a trustworthy instrument for regulated financial services.

This demonstrates the region’s continued openness to innovative crypto solutions while simultaneously prioritizing regulatory clarity - a model that is becoming increasingly attractive to globally operating financial institutions.