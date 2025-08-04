US SEC announces comprehensive crypto reform

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a comprehensive regulatory roadmap (“Project Crypto”) aimed at integrating cryptocurrencies into the existing financial system. The plan seeks to adapt current securities laws more effectively to digital assets, thereby fostering innovation.

According to Reuters, the SEC has announced new guidelines on the classification of crypto assets, licensing for trading platforms, and the regulatory treatment of decentralized protocols. This marks the beginning of a new phase of regulatory clarity in the United States, likely to have international ripple effects.

Clear rules for crypto assets and exchanges

According to the new roadmap, the SEC does not intend to replace existing laws but to apply them explicitly to crypto projects - with newly introduced exceptions and adjusted transitional provisions. A key change: the classification of crypto assets will no longer follow a binary model (security vs. non-security) but will be enhanced through a tiered risk assessment framework.

Furthermore, crypto trading platforms will now be able to apply for a special “Alternative Trading System (ATS)” license for digital assets. For the first time, this establishes a regulated framework for spot trading, which until now has operated in a legal grey area. Stablecoin issuers, custodians, and DeFi protocols may also be allowed to register under specific conditions, without being required to fully comply with traditional exchange standards.

“Project Crypto will help ensure the United States remains the best place in the world to start a business, develop cutting-edge technologies, and participate in the capital markets. We will bring back the crypto firms that fled our country - especially those crippled by the previous administration’s crusade and 'Operation Chokepoint 2.0'. Whether established players or newcomers - the SEC welcomes all market participants who embrace innovation.” - Paul Atkins, Chair of the SEC

Market reaction and international perspective

The crypto industry has responded largely positively. Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, and the Blockchain Association welcomed the initiative as a “long-overdue step” toward regulatory clarity. With the SEC’s new plans, the US may now position itself as a viable alternative and global leader in the digital financial market.

Pressure has also been mounting internationally: countries like the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Singapore have introduced their own licensing regimes for crypto service providers in recent years. The SEC’s roadmap follows suit - aiming to protect innovation while combating market abuse, money laundering, and consumer deception.

The proposed reform marks a pivotal turning point for the entire crypto industry in the US By establishing clear guidelines while allowing flexibility for innovative business models, the SEC is bolstering investor and user confidence and contributing to the long-term stability of the digital asset market. The roadmap also integrates technological developments such as NFTs, Web3 applications, and tokenized financial products more effectively, potentially laying the groundwork for future growth in the American financial sector.