Abu Dhabi sovereign fund quintuples Bitcoin investment

A sovereign wealth fund from Abu Dhabi massively expanded its bet on Bitcoin just months before the recent crypto market downturn. The Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) significantly increased its stake in a US-based spot Bitcoin ETF.

According to Bloomberg, ADIC ramped up its position in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) from around 2.4 million to approximately 8 million shares during the third quarter of 2025. The value of this position stood at roughly USD 518 million at that time. The fund made the increase just weeks before Bitcoin hit a new all-time high in October – and subsequently experienced a sharp decline.

Position increase despite market volatility

The investment was executed via BlackRock’s IBIT ETF, which has seen huge institutional demand since its approval. For ADIC – a unit within the broader Mubadala structure – Bitcoin is increasingly becoming a strategic diversification tool. Reports emphasize that the fund views BTC similarly to gold: as a potential long-term store of value within its portfolio. This perspective aligns with a broader movement across the Gulf states, which are rapidly expanding their role in the global crypto-financial system.

The timing of the increase is noteworthy. ADIC bought aggressively as Bitcoin was approaching a record high – an indication that the fund prioritized long-term perspectives over short-term fluctuations. The fact that the market reversed shortly thereafter, however, highlights the inherent risks of government-backed exposure to volatile digital assets.

Implications for the geopolitical financial landscape

The rapid drop following the peak once again illustrates how difficult market timing in the crypto space is, even for large institutions. At the same time, the move sends a clear signal: state-linked funds increasingly accept Bitcoin as a component of strategic portfolios, rather than merely a speculative position.

For global financial markets, this has two implications: First, the institutional legitimacy of Bitcoin continues to strengthen. Second, sovereign funds are testing the boundaries of regulatory, geopolitical, and fiscal frameworks. How strong this trend becomes in the future will depend on market stability and on the ability of state actors to integrate cryptocurrency volatility into their risk models.