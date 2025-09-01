CFTC paves the way for offshore crypto exchanges to serve US customers

The US regulator CFTC has published new guidelines that pave the way for foreign crypto exchanges to legally serve US customers. A step that could have major implications for access to and regulation of global crypto markets.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued guidance on registering foreign exchanges as a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT). This opens a legal pathway for them to offer derivatives and digital assets directly to US traders - provided their licensing frameworks are comparable to the US regulatory standard. According to Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, this clarification is meant to bring trading activities, which were previously pushed abroad by domestic enforcement actions, back into the country under legal certainty. The measure is part of the so-called Crypto Sprint initiative, which goes back to recommendations from a digital assets regulatory task force under the Trump administration, Bloomberg reports.

New opportunities for foreign exchanges and US traders

With the FBOT advisory, offshore exchanges such as Binance or Bybit gain clearly regulated access to the US market without having to necessarily set up a separate US entity. This could expand offerings, bring more liquidity, and integrate American investors into more strongly regulated global platforms. The CFTC emphasizes that the FBOT structure is not a new regulation but is based on existing frameworks from the 1990s.

“Today’s FBOT advisory provides the necessary regulatory clarity to once again legally allow trading activities in the United States that had been driven abroad in recent years due to unprecedented enforcement-driven regulation. From now on, the CFTC welcomes Americans back who wish to trade efficiently and safely under CFTC rules, and opens US markets to the rest of the world. This is just another example of how the CFTC continues to deliver wins for President Trump under our Crypto Sprint.” - Statement by Caroline Pham, Acting Chairman of the CFTC

Regulatory classification and strategic context

The new advisory fits into the broader “Crypto Sprint” program of the CFTC, which seeks to strengthen federal-level regulation of digital assets. For example, approval for spot crypto trading on regulated futures exchanges has also recently been adopted. Together with the SEC (Project Crypto), this is building a coordinated and modernized regulatory framework that replaces the previous fragmented approach.

Despite the new opportunities, uncertainties remain. On the one hand, easier access for US traders could massively increase the attractiveness of foreign platforms and put pressure on US-based exchanges such as Coinbase or Kraken. On the other hand, the question arises of how effectively the CFTC can monitor compliance with its rules if providers’ infrastructure is located abroad.