China pushes brokers to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), has recently asked several domestic brokers to temporarily suspend their activities related to the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) in Hong Kong.

The CSRC has signaled to several leading brokerage firms that they should put on hold their blockchain-based businesses involving the tokenization of stocks, bonds, real estate, and similar assets in Hong Kong. This informal instruction reflects Beijing’s cautious stance toward offshore digital asset activities despite the boom in tokenization projects. The regulatory push is aimed at strengthening risk management in this field and ensuring that the underlying assets are legitimate. Shares of affected Chinese brokers subsequently fell significantly. At the same time, Hong Kong continues to pursue its ambition of expanding its role as a digital asset hub, as reported by Reuters.

Beijing maintains restrictive stance

Since 2021, China has pursued a restrictive policy on crypto trading and mining, primarily out of concern for financial system stability. In contrast, RWA tokenization is expanding rapidly, particularly through Chinese firms in Hong Kong that transform traditional assets into digital tokens. The CSRC’s directive appears intended to ensure that such projects do not progress faster than regulation and risk controls allow.

The immediate impact was visible in the markets: shares of major Chinese brokers with exposure in Hong Kong dropped by 2% to more than 7%. Market observers view this pause as a correction phase to clear up regulatory uncertainty. Meanwhile, Hong Kong is working on legal frameworks for tokenization, such as in the bond market. Forecasts suggest that the global market for tokenized real-world assets could surpass USD 2 trillion by 2030. How long this pause will last - and how the affected firms will implement the instruction - remains unclear.

Another aspect is the geopolitical dimension: while Hong Kong seeks to establish itself as a leading hub for digital assets in Asia, the CSRC’s move shows that Beijing intends to maintain the upper hand over critical financial innovations. Analysts see this as a balancing act between innovation and control - ensuring Hong Kong’s international competitiveness without clashing with the mainland’s restrictive policies.