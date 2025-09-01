Chinese developer Seazen plans to tokenize debt

The Chinese real estate developer Seazen Group plans to move tokenization from niche experiments into practical application. Through tokenized debt instruments and NFTs, the company aims to approach the capital markets via blockchain solutions.

Financially stable - and therefore an exception in China’s real estate sector - Seazen intends to leverage the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) to open up new financing channels. The company plans to establish the Seazen Digital Assets Institute in Hong Kong. It is exploring whether private and convertible bonds, as well as NFTs based on shopping centers (Wuyue Plaza), can be tokenized to create liquidity and reduce costs.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Seazen bets on blockchain instead of conventional credit markets

With this initiative, Seazen is breaking new ground: the group plans to issue tokenized debt securities for the first time - an approach still uncommon in China. These digital securities are designed to convert bonds into portable, tradable tokens.

This would allow access with smaller amounts and no minimum volume requirement, which is particularly attractive to retail investors. The initiative will also be accompanied by the planned issuance of NFTs linked to real estate projects - branded around Wuyue Plaza malls.

A new path in digital assets - regulation as a gateway

Seazen is thus positioning itself strategically in Hong Kong’s emerging digital finance space. Its proximity to the government and the administration’s openness to blockchain innovation provide a regulatory advantage for the project. In addition, the company has already raised USD 300 million through dollar-denominated bonds - another step toward diversified financing options. If the experiment with tokenized RWAs succeeds, it could serve as a model for other real estate developers - both in commodities and in property markets.

As promising as these plans may sound, they also come with challenges. Tokenized debt instruments remain in the early stages of regulatory development, and investors face questions regarding security, liquidity, and legal enforcement. Moreover, the close integration of real estate and blockchain carries both opportunities and risks: on the one hand, it could help restore confidence in the sector, while on the other, failure could drive investors away for good. Still, Seazen is sending a strong signal: the future of financing for Chinese real estate companies may increasingly become digital - with blockchain as its foundation.