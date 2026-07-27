Crypto bear market: BitMart shuts down after nine years

Crypto exchange BitMart shuts down its global trading platform after roughly nine years, with trading ending on August 26, 2026. As a result, a third sizeable crypto exchange has announced its retreat within a single month.

BitMart runs a centralised trading venue where users buy and sell cryptocurrencies and have them held in custody. The exchange also offered derivatives and a broad range of altcoin listings. Over the years, that earned it a reputation as one of the bigger venues for early token listings. Sheldon Xia founded the company in 2017, and public operations started a year later. In December 2021, attackers hit the platform's hot wallets, and the damage came to USD 196 million. Nevertheless, the venue recovered operationally, at least for a time. As justification for the current retreat, the company cited only "operating conditions, market environment and future strategic direction".

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BitMart shuts down in three stages until January 2027

The retreat runs in three stages. First, with the announcement on July 26, the exchange stopped new registrations, deposits and new trading orders. Trading itself stays open until August 26, 2026, 01:00 UTC. Only on January 31, 2027 at 15:59 UTC does the platform end operations for good. That leaves a good five months between the end of trading and the shutdown. During that window, customers can pull out their balances. BitMart itself calls the process an orderly retreat.

Withdrawals remain possible after the end of trading, according to the exchange. However, processing may take longer. The company points to identity checks and compliance controls. These include the Travel Rule, screening against sanctions lists and proof of the source of funds. Blockchain network load adds a further factor. Anyone who has not completed verification must therefore expect longer waiting times. Moreover, the exchange advises closing open positions before trading ends. For withdrawal requests, it names August 26, 05:00 UTC as the cut-off. Requests after that date run through a separate procedure with additional documents.

The platform gives no substantive explanation either. Its notice sticks to the standard wording on operating conditions, market environment and future strategic direction. The company comments neither on user numbers nor on earnings. Similarly, the exchange names no regulatory requirements as a trigger. For customers, the calendar therefore matters most. Trading ends after August 26, and only the withdrawal of holdings remains.

Third exchange closure within a month

Overall, three trading venues withdrew from the market within four weeks. In early July 2026, AscendEX halted its business operations, including account openings, deposits, trading, staking and lending. A few days later, the exchange also suspended automated withdrawals and reviewed requests manually only. The company gave no guarantees for paying out customer funds. As reasons, AscendEX named the market environment and the missing MiCA licence in the EU.

Three weeks later came BitMEX. Operator HDR Global Trading Limited announced the end of its eleven-year run on July 23. First, risk limits take effect from August 26 and block new positions. Finally, the platform ends operations entirely on September 23 at 04:00 UTC. Originally, BitMEX dominated the derivatives segment. In 2019, the exchange handled annual volume of more than USD 1 trillion and held around 57 percent market share. By July 2026, however, its share stood below 0.01 percent.

The three cases differ in character. BitMEX and BitMart communicate staggered deadlines around which customers can plan their exit. AscendEX, by contrast, froze withdrawals and left its reserve position open. So that looks more like a disorderly collapse than a planned retreat. BitMart and BitMEX customers thus have a predictable time frame, while AscendEX customers lack that certainty.

Why the mid-tier exchange segment is under pressure

The mid-tier exchange segment counts as structurally fragile. Its business model rests on a steady inflow of new users. Those users pay fees and bring liquidity into the order books. If that inflow dries up, trading volume and fee income come under pressure at the same time. Yet costs for licences, custody and compliance keep running.

The market trajectory in 2026 sharpens this mechanism. Bitcoin fell by around 23 percent in the first quarter. Several market observers link that move to falling risk appetite toward crypto startups and smaller trading venues. Venture capital providers consequently acted more selectively. That made follow-on financing harder for firms without a clear market position.

The cluster of shutdowns does not stop at trading venues. Various surveys count more than 30 discontinued crypto projects for 2026 through the end of July. Those range from layer-1 chains and DeFi protocols to wallet and NFT applications.