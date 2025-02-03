Crypto crash: largest liquidation cascade in history

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

Over the weekend, bitcoin and the crypto markets experienced a sharp crash, leading to the largest liquidation cascade in history. Over $2.3 billion in leveraged crypto positions were forcibly wiped within a single day. While the bitcoin price is down only -12% from recent highs, alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum temporarily lost up to -30%.

Market uncertainty leads to correction

Following Trump's election victory in November 2024, crypto markets surged. The new US president promised to end Operation Choke Point 2.0, realign the SEC, deregulate the crypto sector, and establish a strategic bitcoin reserve. Traders priced in these expectations ahead of his inauguration. Bitcoin shot up from $67,000 to $108,000. Now, we are witnessing the classic "sell the news" pullback.

Bitcoin BTC/USD (daily) / Charts: TradingView

Political unrest in the Middle East, the outbreak of a trade war involving the United States, and restrictive signals from the Federal Reserve further pressured prices. This resulted in a significant cascade of liquidated leveraged positions. Over $2.3 billion was liquidated, with Ethereum positions being hit harder than bitcoin. ETH briefly traded at $2,100 - a price last seen in December 2023, apart from a temporary liquidation event.

24h crypto liquidations by crypto asset / Source: Coinglass

Altcoins suffer disproportionately

It wasn’t just Ethereum that struggled during the correction. The entire altcoin market plunged by -28% since the highs of last December. Alternative cryptocurrencies have yet to break the all-time high from 2021 in a sustainable manner. As a result, the current crypto cycle remains heavily dominated by bitcoin. The digital gold now accounts for 61% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization - the highest bitcoin dominance since March 2021.

Total crypto market capitalization excluding bitcoin / Charts: TradingView

How the crypto markets will develop following this crash remains to be seen. Historically, extreme liquidation cascades have often marked local lows. Volatility is likely to be followed by a consolidation phase. From a fundamental perspective, however, the favorable regulatory environment in the United States and growing institutional crypto adoption support the continuation of the uptrend.

