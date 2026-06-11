Launch of BlackRock’s income-generating Bitcoin ETF moves closer

BlackRock has filed the fourth amendment to the S-1 registration for its iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BITA) with the SEC. Bloomberg analysts expect the launch to come before Goldman Sachs, whose competing product is set to become effective around July 1, 2026.

A Bitcoin covered call ETF of this category holds Bitcoin exposure, here through shares in the existing iShares spot fund, while simultaneously selling call options on those positions. The option premiums generate ongoing income, yet they cap participation in strong price rallies. BITA was originally first registered with the SEC in early 2026 and is set to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker BITA with a sponsor fee of 0.65% per year. Three further amendments followed up to the current filing. The fourth amendment now sits with the SEC and, for the first time, contains concrete seed capital transactions.

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Bitcoin Premium Income ETF: BlackRock's strategy with call options

The fund tracks the Bitcoin price performance while writing call options, primarily on IBIT shares and occasionally on ETP indices. When it sells such an option, the fund first collects a premium from the buyer, the eponymous "Premium Income." In return, it commits to delivering the underlying shares at the agreed strike price should the buyer exercise the option. These premiums therefore feed the targeted monthly distributions.

The trade-off of the strategy is clearly defined. In a strong bull market, the price gain above the strike price stays capped, because the fund delivers at the strike and forgoes further upside. In sideways or moderate upward phases, however, premium income can exceed the missed price gains, which makes the product attractive for income-oriented investors. Because option premiums also rise with the implied volatility of the underlying, and Bitcoin is structurally more volatile than equities, premiums in the Bitcoin segment turn out correspondingly higher. BlackRock states the objective precisely in the filing.

"The purpose of the Trust is to generally reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin while also generating premium income through an actively managed strategy of writing (selling) call options, primarily on IBIT shares and from time to time on ETP indices." - BlackRock, SEC filing S-1/A, June 2026

The basis for this is IBIT, the largest spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States, with net assets of around 47 billion USD. The iShares Bitcoin Trust was originally launched in January 2024 and has since ranked among the fastest-growing ETFs in US history. Because BITA writes options on an already exchange-traded fund, an ETF-on-ETF option structure emerges, which is easier to handle from a regulatory and liquidity standpoint than direct Bitcoin options. As of June 9, 2026, the fund already held 109.96 BTC as well as 90,901 IBIT shares and had written 856 option contracts.

Lower fee than YBTC and BTCI

At 0.65% per year, BITA significantly undercuts the two largest existing Bitcoin covered call ETFs. Roundhill's YBTC charges 0.95%, while NEOS's BTCI sits at 0.99%. The BlackRock product therefore positions itself at least 30 basis points below the competition. For a fund whose return depends largely on ongoing distributions, the cost base is thus a central competitive factor.

The market for Bitcoin income ETFs emerged only recently. YBTC initially launched in January 2024 as the first US-listed Bitcoin covered call ETF and collateralizes its weekly distributions with US Treasury bonds and cash. BTCI followed later in October 2024, distributes monthly, and crossed the one billion USD mark in assets under management in fewer than 20 months. The underlying concept is moreover long established in the equity space, because covered call strategies on indices such as the S&P 500 manage over 180 billion USD worldwide and are now being structured onto Bitcoin. When the world's largest ETF provider enters this segment with the most aggressive pricing, the previous market leaders Roundhill and NEOS consequently come under notable pressure.

Race against Goldman Sachs

Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, expects a near-term launch. BlackRock is under pressure to get ahead of Goldman Sachs, whose product becomes effective around July 1, 2026. Goldman Sachs had filed its own registration for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF earlier on April 14, 2026, thereby triggering a standard SEC deadline of 75 days. This therefore results in an earliest possible Goldman launch in late June or early July 2026.

The structure of the Goldman product resembles that of BITA, but differs in regulatory terms. The bank invests at least 80% of net assets in Bitcoin exposure through spot Bitcoin ETPs and writes call options on them with overwrite levels between 40% and 100%. Unlike BITA, the Goldman fund is structured under the 1940 Act and therefore needs a Cayman subsidiary, while BlackRock relies on the 1933 Act. The bank's dual role is moreover striking: Goldman Sachs acts simultaneously as the options clearing house and Authorized Participant for BITA, thus serving as an infrastructure provider to its direct competitor.

Against this backdrop, the frequency of the BlackRock filings takes on strategic weight. Four amendments in just a few months point to an advanced process. Balchunas accordingly assessed the latest amendment as likely the last one before effectiveness.

Second wave: Bitcoin as an income instrument for institutions

Bitcoin covered call ETFs are considered the second wave after the spot products. The first generation initially delivered exclusively pure price exposure and tracked the Bitcoin price one to one. The new generation, by contrast, packages Bitcoin into a familiar portfolio instrument that institutional investors have used in the equity and bond space for years. Access thus shifts from pure price speculation toward a predictable income component.

At the center stands a clearly defined target group. Income-oriented institutional investors with a distribution mandate, such as pension funds, endowments, and conservative asset managers, do want Bitcoin exposure, yet they prefer ongoing returns over pure price speculation. A covered call ETF therefore serves precisely this profile, because it couples Bitcoin exposure with regular distributions. The fact that BTCI crossed the billion mark in assets under management in fewer than 20 months already demonstrates demand in this segment before BlackRock's entry.

A structural factor moreover makes the strategy especially productive on Bitcoin. Option premiums rise with the implied volatility of the underlying, and Bitcoin fluctuates considerably more than broad equity indices. Consequently, the premiums collected in the Bitcoin segment turn out higher than for comparable equity covered call strategies on the S&P 500. This higher premium base is ultimately the central reason why providers are now deliberately transferring the concept established in the equity market onto Bitcoin.