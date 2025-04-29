Crypto exchange becomes main sponsor of FC Basel

Starting next season, the logo of a Vienna-based crypto exchange will appear on the jersey of FC Basel (FCB), the current league leader and 20-time champion of the Swiss Super League. The partnership between FCB and Bitpanda will last three years.

The partnership with FC Basel goes beyond mere logo presence on the jersey and at the Joggeli stadium, according to a press release obtained by CVJ.CH. In addition to classic brand visibility, the collaboration is aimed to include a joint commitment to digital fan experiences, creative content formats, and strategic initiatives. The goal is to create new connections between the passion for football and a modern investment culture.

Another club in the advertising portfolio

Starting next season, the first team of FC Basel will wear the name of its future main sponsor on its chest. The exchange’s logo will also be visible in and around St. Jakob-Park. In addition to FC Basel 1893, Bitpanda is heavily involved in sports. Its existing partnerships include athletes such as Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka, world number two Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, and top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and FC Bayern Munich. Moreover, the crypto platform is a partner of the ATP Tour, notably supporting Swiss ATP tournaments in Basel and Geneva. Through the partnership with FCB, the exchange aims to strengthen its presence in Switzerland.

"As a huge sports fan, I know how much passion, identity, and heart are invested in a club like FC Basel. For me, it is always something special to work with people and institutions that honor their roots, embody real values, and have built a strong community across generations. This down-to-earth mentality and relentless drive for development perfectly match our own aspirations at Bitpanda. That’s why we are very excited to accompany FC Basel as the main sponsor and to write new chapters together in this great tradition." - Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda

David Degen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Basel, also expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership.