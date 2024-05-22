Edward Snowden appears at Swiss crypto conference

From June 5-13, 2024, the global tech community will gather in Zug, Switzerland for WEB3FEST 2024. The program will feature a variety of events and speakers, highlighted by a digital appearance by the famous whistleblower and privacy activist Edward Snowden.

During the Swiss Crypto Conference, Snowden will hold a 90-minute Q&A session at SHED in Zug and give a keynote speech at the Unconference in Zurich. His talks promise deep insights into privacy, digital rights and the future of decentralization. Swiss WEB3FEST is a series of Web3 events in Switzerland that connects innovations in blockchain, AI, and their applications. The festival covers a wide range of topics, from sustainable technology solutions to the development of the digital financial world.

Snowden is making a virtual appearance in Switzerland

The WEB3FEST will gather national and global leaders, startups, and industry experts to discuss the latest advancements and trends in WEB3 technologies. The festival features focused sessions, from investor brunches to thematic roundtables, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and collaboration. Edward Snowden's appearances will take place over two days:

90-Minute Q&A Event: June 7th, SHED, Zug.

Engage directly with Edward Snowden in an intimate setting, exploring critical issues in digital privacy and security.

Gain unique perspectives on decentralization and the evolving landscape of WEB3 from one of the most influential voices in the privacy debate.

Snowden currently lives in exile in Russia and is wanted in the USA, where he faces up to 30 years in prison for exposing human rights violations by governments worldwide. For years, the whistleblower has been an advocate for the benefits of Bitcoin and the broader Web3. Snowden will appear at the conference via video call.

Unpopular but true: Bitcoin is the most significant monetary advance since the creation of coinage. If you don't believe me or don't get it, I don't have time to try to convince you, sorry. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 18, 2024

Festival Schedule Highlights