FUTURE: Switzerland’s first Bitcoin treasury company launches with CHF 28 million

The Zurich-based Future Holdings AG has raised 28 million Swiss francs in a financing round to advance the Bitcoin treasury model popularized by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) in Europe. The round was led by Fulgur Ventures, Nakamoto, and TOBAM.

Michael Saylor’s strategy marked a turning point for institutional Bitcoin adoption five years ago. As the first publicly listed company, the business intelligence firm fully committed itself to accumulating digital gold. Since then, its market capitalization has increased twentyfold to around 80 billion US dollars. Strategy leveraged the capital markets to expand its Bitcoin position – first through stock issuance, later via convertible bonds and preferred shares. The entire financing cycle served a single goal: to continuously grow its Bitcoin reserves. An increasing number of companies now seek to follow this example, including the newly established FUTURE in Switzerland.

Led by prominent Bitcoin figures

The company’s leadership team includes Chairman Richard Byworth, Managing Partner at Syz Capital and former CEO of Diginex, as well as CEO Sebastien Hess, a fintech entrepreneur who previously worked with Rocket Internet and Bitcoin mining firm Block Green. Other co-founders include Marc Syz, CEO of Syz Capital; Julian Liniger, CEO of the Swiss Bitcoin app Relai; and Adam Back, inventor of Hashcash and CEO of Blockstream.

"This financing round brings together leading venture capital investors who share our conviction in Bitcoin and the strength of the team we’ve built at FUTURE. Their commitment reflects confidence in our execution and vision to build Europe’s leading Bitcoin treasury company – a trusted institutional gateway connecting Bitcoin with global capital through financial discipline, technology, and transparent governance." - Sebastien Hess, CEO of FUTURE

The model in an international context

FUTURE’s business model is built around a Bitcoin-dominated balance sheet that forms the foundation of the company, reports industry outlet Bitcoin Magazine. The integrated approach combines four core areas: Bitcoin treasury management, institutional research and analysis, infrastructure and custody solutions, and advisory services – including the planned Future Bitcoin Forum 2026 in Switzerland. According to Chairman Richard Byworth, Switzerland’s macroeconomic environment – with a base interest rate of 0 percent and negative-yielding government bonds – provides the company with a strategic advantage.

With approximately 34 million US dollars in initial capital, FUTURE ranks 76th among the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury companies according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. The startup’s success will largely depend on its ability to raise new capital under favorable conditions. However, it faces headwinds from the strong Swiss franc and Europe’s relatively cautious investor sentiment.