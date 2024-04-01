The CVJ.CH team would like to wish our readers a happy Easter. We thank you for your trust and loyalty and look forward to continuing to provide you with quality content after the holidays.

2024 has already got off to an explosive start for the crypto sector. And the infamous Bitcoin halving is coming soon. The Crypto Valley Journal will be launching expanded formats accordingly and expanding existing series to keep up with the rapid growth in terms of information technology. A short preview:

Artificial Intelligence Meets the Crypto Beat: In the face of a deluge of news, we are excited to launch a new AI-powered sister portal of CVJ.CH in the coming year. This innovative portal efficiently and effectively filters the most significant news from the crypto and financial world for you. Experience how advanced AI technology helps you quickly and easily discover the truly important news.

CVJ.CH Academy: Basic knowledge topic coverage from blockchain to money to DeFi.

* Happy Easter *

Team Crypto Valley Journal