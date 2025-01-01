The year 2024 has come to an end. The entire CVJ.CH team wishes our loyal readership a happy new year. We would like to thank you for your trust and loyalty and look forward to continuing to provide you with high-quality content in 2025.

2024 was a strong year for the crypto industry. In January, the highly successful Bitcoin ETFs were launched, the Bitcoin halving went off smoothly in the spring, and the largest cryptocurrency broke through the psychological barrier of USD 100,000. CVJ.CH also launched an Academy with blockchain knowledge for beginners as well as the first crypto statistics site.

In the coming year, we expect more exciting news. The Crypto Valley Journal will launch additional formats and expand existing series in order to keep pace with the rapid growth in terms of information technology. A sneak preview:

Outlook 2025: Assessments and expectations of the editorial team about possible developments in the new year.

Artificial Intelligence Meets the Crypto Beat: In the face of a deluge of news, we are excited to launch a new AI-powered sister portal of CVJ.CH in the coming year. This innovative portal efficiently and effectively filters the most significant news from the crypto and financial world for you. Experience how advanced AI technology helps you quickly and easily discover the truly important news.

* Happy New Year! *

Team Crypto Valley Journal