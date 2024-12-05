Bitcoin breaks the long-awaited $100,000 resistance

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

The time has finally come. The price of bitcoin has broken through the psychological barrier of $100,000. This extends the meteoric rise of the first and largest cryptocurrency since the beginning of the year to +143%. After a six-month consolidation phase over the summer, Trump's election victory was the decisive spark to launch Bitcoin's expansion to new all-time highs. For the first time, bitcoin is now trading above $100,000.

ETF Investors Buy Relentlessly

On January 11, 2024, nearly a dozen fund providers received approval to launch the first spot-based bitcoin ETFs in the United States. The issuers include financial giants such as BlackRock, Fidelity and many others. Since their launch, hundreds of millions of dollars have flowed into these products on a weekly basis. Contrary to the expectations of many, the inflows did not slow down after the record-breaking start. Instead, ETF investors have accelerated their bitcoin investments in recent weeks.

To date, net inflows have reached $31.7 billion since the products were approved. No asset class has ever had such a strong start in the history of ETFs. Combined with the significant price gains over the past year, bitcoin ETFs now manage over $111 billion in assets. By comparison, U.S. gold ETFs have approximately $130 billion in assets under management (AuM). The virtual version of the precious metal is catching up in record time.

The early stages of "Altcoin Season"

As is typical in the early stages of a crypto rally, bitcoin has taken the lead so far. Alternative cryptocurrencies ("altcoins") have largely lagged behind. However, the tide is turning. Over the past month, several altcoins have rallied more than 100%. Bitcoin's dominance in total market capitalization is diminishing. Some investors are already talking about an "altcoin season" - a period of significant gains in alternative digital assets.

This week's winners were Tron (+66.02%), XRP (+61.82%) and Chainlink (+33.32%). Over the past 30 days, Stellar is up +435.61%, XRP is up +366.29% and Cardano is up +265.24%. The "dinosaurs" are awakening from their slumber. Thanks to the strong performance of altcoins, the total crypto market capitalization has surpassed the all-time high of $3 trillion set in 2021, initiating a parabolic price discovery. Bitcoin still accounts for 56% of the total market cap.