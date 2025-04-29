Incore Bank becomes a trading participant at BX Swiss

The Swiss exchange BX Swiss welcomes Incore Bank as a new trading participant. With its focus on B2B banking and IT expertise, the bank expands the network of trading participants with a technologically adept partner.

Incore Bank is an internationally oriented Swiss B2B bank for traditional and digital assets. The tech bank, based in Schlieren, combines banking expertise with IT competence and offers innovative and modular solutions for banks, financial intermediaries, and companies. Direct access to BX Swiss enables Incore Bank to handle stock exchange transactions efficiently, cost-effectively, and transparently, according to a press release.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Customers benefit

Customers are also expected to benefit from the connection: they gain access to reliable liquidity, competitive pricing, precise execution, and an expanded market universe. The collaboration between the two companies aims to sustainably simplify and further develop access to the capital market through technology. The foundation for this is a shared understanding of customer proximity, entrepreneurship, and innovative strength – ideal conditions to strengthen Switzerland’s financial center in a future-oriented way.

"We are delighted to welcome Incore Bank as a new trading participant. As a strong and innovative partner, it bridges the gap between traditional banking and modern IT-based services – and brings new momentum to the further development of our trading venue." - Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss

Mark Dambacher, CEO of Incore Bank AG, is also pleased about the onboarding. For the bank, it is a logical step to respond even more specifically to customers' needs for attractive prices, liquidity, and easy market access. The dynamism and agility of BX Swiss ideally complement the strengths of Incore Bank.

About BX Swiss

BX Swiss AG is an established stock exchange based in Zurich. It is part of the international Börse Stuttgart Group and is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act as well as supervision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. It offers active investors trustworthy and secure access to a broadly diversified portfolio of financial products including structured products (deriBX), equities from over 30 markets in Swiss francs, AMCs (Actively Managed Certificates), ETFs, ETPs on various cryptocurrencies, bonds, and investment funds.

Swiss SMEs find an ideal trading platform at BX Swiss with the SME Main Market segment, giving them access to new investors and a diversified shareholder base. With BX Swiss TV and the online format BX plus, BX Swiss offers its own comprehensive information and knowledge platform, providing market and stock exchange data in a clear and understandable manner, guaranteeing high transparency, and promoting interactive exchange.

About Incore Bank

Incore Bank AG, based in Schlieren, Switzerland, was founded in 2007 and is an internationally oriented B2B transaction bank for traditional and digital assets, regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Innovative solutions, a comprehensive range of services, and high technological expertise position Incore Bank as the preferred tech bank and partner for banks, financial intermediaries, and companies both domestically and abroad. Incore Bank stands for one-stop banking: modular, innovative, and secure.