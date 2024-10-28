Incore: SOBACO Group unites subsidiaries under one roof

The Schlieren/Zurich-based SOBACO Group, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, is uniting its subsidiaries under the Incore Holding AG umbrella brand as "Incore". The company is thus underlining its position as one of the leading providers of innovative finance and ICT solutions.

Incore Group offers innovative financial and ICT solutions as well as consulting and project services to 300 banks, asset managers, financial intermediaries and corporates in Switzerland and abroad. The extensive offering is based on the expertise and experience of over 160 employees in the areas of technology and banking. Incore aims to set the course for further growth beyond the country's borders by unifying its subsidiaries, as CVJ.CH has learned.

"By standardizing our brand identity, we open a new chapter in our history and strengthen our position as one of the leading providers of financial and ICT solutions. It also underlines our ambition to continue our growth course internationally and sustainably." - Peter Haist, CEO Incore Holding AG

Expanding the footprint

The group includes Incore Bank AG, which operates in Switzerland, is internationally focused and licensed. As a B2B transaction bank, it offers other banks, financial service providers and companies comprehensive solutions and services for both traditional and digital assets. Incore Technology AG, which also operates out of Switzerland, focuses on the outsourcing of banking and financial services, while Incore Asset Management Solution AG, based in Germany, complements the broad range of financial services and technology with the well-known digital asset management platform “MyWebDepot”.

From now on, the group will operate under the unified umbrella brand “Incore”. To mark its 40th anniversary, the group has also adopted a fresh, new look that symbolizes both the company's tradition and its progress. In order to promote internationality, better networking and the development of new markets, Incore Bank AG is also considering the creation of representative offices in Europe.