Largest purchase in seven months: Strategy accelerates Bitcoin accumulation

The Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, acquired Bitcoin worth approximately USD 2.13 billion during an intensive buying week – its largest purchase since July 2025. Between January 12 and 19, 2026, the company bought 22’305 BTC.

Strategy financed the majority of the purchases through an at-the-market equity sales program, further expanding its Bitcoin holdings. The transaction took place in a market environment in which the Bitcoin price temporarily declined and the company’s shares came under pressure, as reported by Bloomberg reports.

Continuous accumulation despite market volatility

The company’s latest buying spree, from the firm formerly known as MicroStrategy, occurred against the backdrop of a slightly declining Bitcoin price, which temporarily fell below USD 90’000. Between January 12 and 19, 2026, Strategy acquired a total of 22’305 BTC, equivalent to approximately USD 2.13 billion. These purchases are the largest within a period of around seven months and demonstrate that the company is maintaining its long-term positioning even as the crypto market weakens in the short term.

The purchases were largely financed through proceeds from the at-the-market program, under which the company continuously places shares on the market to raise capital for Bitcoin accumulation. As a result, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at approximately 709’715 BTC, making the company one of the largest known corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Financial impact and market reaction

Despite the aggressive accumulation strategy, both Strategy’s share price and the Bitcoin price reacted negatively in the short term: the company’s stock fell by several percentage points on the day of the announcement, while Bitcoin came under temporary selling pressure.

Over recent years, Strategy has systematically transformed itself from a traditional software company into a kind of “Bitcoin treasury company,” with Bitcoin accumulation forming the core of its business strategy. This transformation began as early as 2020 and has fundamentally reshaped the company’s business model: instead of focusing on traditional quarterly performance, the emphasis is placed on growth in Bitcoin per share.

On its balance sheet, Strategy now holds more Bitcoin than most other non-sovereign entities worldwide. With holdings exceeding 700’000 BTC, the company represents a significant portion of the total Bitcoin supply and is regarded as the most important institutional player in integrating cryptocurrencies into the balance sheets of publicly listed companies.

Significance for the crypto market

Strategy’s massive purchase comes at a time when institutional players continue to look for ways to use Bitcoin as a hedge and reserve asset. Such purchases can further tighten market supply, as large corporate holders like Strategy effectively remove Bitcoin from circulation and hold it for the long term. At the same time, this development reflects strong confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset, even in an environment where macroeconomic risks and regulatory uncertainties remain present.

Strategy’s commitment is therefore not only a financial decision but also a strategic statement whose impact extends far beyond balance sheet metrics – both for the company itself and for the broader institutional approach to digital assets.