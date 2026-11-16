Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) has won two Digital Assets Awards 2026 for its crypto offering. The jury recognized the trading solution in e-banking and mobile banking as well as the crypto custody that the bank operates itself.

LUKB has offered services for crypto assets since early 2024. Clients trade them around the clock in e-banking and the mobile app. Settlement runs through their existing bank accounts. The awards come from The Digital Banker. This media and research provider for the financial sector has its headquarters in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. It has presented the awards since 2023. The organizer handed out the prizes on November 12, 2026, in a virtual ceremony. Before that, the jury assessed more than 100 initiatives from 75 institutions in 20 markets.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Two awards for trading and custody

The category "Best Digital Assets Trading Application by a Bank" first recognizes the trading solution in e-banking and the mobile app. The second category, "Best Bank-Led Digital Assets Custodian - Switzerland", however, covers the self-operated crypto custody. For the jury, the decisive criteria were innovation, customer impact, depth of implementation, as well as security and scaling. The jury included representatives of the consulting firms Accenture, Bain, KPMG, Deloitte, Kearney and Simon-Kucher. The organizer also lists the winning categories on its awards page. For the custody award, the jury stated that LUKB had brought digital assets into the heart of Swiss full-service banking.

"We are the first full-service bank from Switzerland to receive a Digital Assets Award. This acknowledges the core of our crypto strategy: easy handling and high quality." - Serge Kaulitz, Head Digital Assets at LUKB

Nine crypto assets at Luzerner Kantonalbank from CHF 50

LUKB's crypto offering comprises nine cryptocurrencies. Besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, these are Ripple (XRP), Solana, Chainlink, Polygon (POL) and Aave. The offering also includes the stablecoins USD Coin and Tether (USDT). The selection thus ranges from the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization through several altcoins to two stablecoins. Purchases are possible from CHF 50 or the equivalent. Trading takes place in US dollars, but no exchange rate fees apply. Since June 2024, clients who want to invest on a regular schedule can also use a crypto investment plan. It works as a standing order for a chosen amount at regular intervals.

The offering is open to all LUKB clients, with the exception of US persons. Trading and custody run through the securities account. Clients without one can instead open an e-depot in e-banking. If it holds only cryptocurrencies, no minimum charge applies. Clients cannot hold crypto assets in the Vermögensberatung Compact advisory service, however.

Self-operated custody with ISAE audit reports

LUKB holds the cryptocurrencies in an infrastructure it built for this purpose and handles key management for its clients. To do so, it relies on multi-party computation (MPC). The method splits a private key into several cryptographically secured fragments. As a result, the complete key sits in no single place. For transactions, the fragments instead work together without ever reassembling the full key.

In addition, the bank does not lend out client holdings. It keeps the holdings off its balance sheet, and they are segregated if the bank goes bankrupt. Moreover, the crypto assets remain the property of the clients at all times. The DLT Act entered into force in August 2021. Since then, Swiss law has explicitly governed the segregation of crypto-based assets in bankruptcy. Two reports from independent auditors cover the controls. The ISAE 3000 report concerns the initialization process of the custody. The ISAE 3402 Type 2 report, by contrast, assesses the design and effectiveness of the controls over a defined period.

Since October 1, 2024, clients can also transfer cryptocurrencies in and out, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum. LUKB accepts incoming transfers only for holdings of which the client is the beneficial owner. The client must also have power of disposal over them. Furthermore, the holdings must have passed an LUKB money laundering check. Apart from a few exceptional cases, incoming transfers are free of charge. They require a minimum equivalent of CHF 5,000 per cryptocurrency and transfer. More complex incoming transfers may, however, require a money laundering review subject to a fee. The bank discloses this in advance. Outgoing transfers to an external wallet, by contrast, cost CHF 80 per cryptocurrency and transfer, excluding VAT. The minimum amount is an equivalent of CHF 1,000 or the total available amount.

From trading to Lombard loans: the expansion since 2024

The two awards assess the current state of an offering that LUKB has expanded step by step since early 2024. At the start, Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Coin were tradable. In June 2024, Chainlink and Polygon joined the selection, along with the crypto investment plan. Today the selection also includes Ripple (XRP), Solana, Aave and Tether (USDT). Incoming and outgoing transfers followed in October 2024. According to LUKB, this made it the first traditional bank in Switzerland with this offering. It rolled out the service gradually.

Lombard loans on Bitcoin and Ethereum now complement the offering. Clients borrow against their holdings instead of selling them. In general, a Lombard loan uses an asset as collateral for a loan. If its value falls, the bank can demand additional collateral. With crypto assets and their high price swings, this mechanism therefore matters more than with traditional securities. LUKB plans to keep developing its crypto offering step by step.