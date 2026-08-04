Mastercard closes BVNK acquisition worth up to USD 1.8 billion

Mastercard closed its acquisition of London-based payments provider BVNK in early August. Announced in March 2026, the deal carries a value of up to USD 1.8 billion. It also hands the card network its own settlement layer for stablecoins.

BVNK runs infrastructure that companies use to process payments in stablecoins. The provider connects corporate accounts to blockchain networks and executes payouts to recipients abroad. Furthermore, it converts between stablecoins and fiat money. Co-founder Jesse Hemson-Struthers still leads the company, founded in London in 2021, as CEO. Mastercard announced the purchase in March 2026, days after launching its own crypto partner programme. BVNK processes around USD 30 billion in payment volume per year, according to its own figures. That figure dates from the end of 2025. In addition, the platform operates in more than 130 countries and on all major blockchain networks. Customers include payment processors and payroll platforms such as Worldpay, Deel, Rapyd, Flywire and dLocal.

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Base price and earnout shape the Mastercard BVNK acquisition

Mastercard originally communicated a base purchase price of USD 1.5 billion. Additionally, the structure provided for earnout payments of up to USD 300 million. Such extra payments only flow if the acquired business hits targets that the parties defined in advance. Only the base price stood firm. The rest hangs on future performance. Whether the full amount comes due therefore remains open. However, the group did not disclose which terms actually applied at closing. Against annual payment volume of around USD 30 billion, the upper transaction value equals roughly six percent.

The buyer pays a clear premium on the last known valuation. At its Series B round in December 2024, BVNK reportedly reached around USD 750 million. The upper transaction value thus equals roughly 2.4 times that mark. Less than two years separate the two figures. Ultimately, the difference comes down to volume growth. By 2025, processed payment volume had grown around 2.3 times against the prior year. Still, Mastercard named no updated valuation at closing.

Coinbase reportedly held talks over a takeover of BVNK beforehand. Those talks reportedly valued the company at around USD 2 billion, but they produced no deal. With BVNK, the group buys a running business with licences, corporate clients and volume, not a developer team.

What Mastercard wants to do with BVNK technology

Mastercard names four fields of use for the acquired technology. These cover B2B payments, payouts to recipients abroad, settlement and corporate treasury flows. Treasury flows in turn mean steering liquidity across borders inside a group. Likewise, the platform handles conversion between stablecoins and fiat money. Precisely this interface links the blockchain rails to the traditional banking system. Without it, a stablecoin transfer ends before the recipient's bank account. For corporate clients, this last step ultimately decides whether stablecoins pay off in payments.

The purchase does not stand alone. In March 2026, Mastercard launched a crypto partner programme with more than 85 crypto-native companies. The programme covers transfers, settlement and payouts. Later, the group added regulated stablecoins to card settlement, among them USDC, PYUSD and RLUSD. Since June 2026, the first card issuers and acquiring institutions can settle either in fiat or in stablecoins. The United States and Latin America come first, and the rollout runs through 2026. Finally, BVNK adds corporate payments outside the card business to this chain. Mastercard therefore intends to bundle its card side and corporate payments on the same infrastructure.

Behind the strategy sits the assumption of several parallel forms of money. Chief Product Officer Jorn Lambert points to a world where fiat, stablecoins and tokenised deposits exist side by side. What counts, in his view, is therefore how well the individual rails, networks and forms of money work together. The card network already reaches more than 200 countries and 150 currencies. BVNK, by contrast, operates in more than 130 countries, yet on all major blockchains. Both networks overlap only in part.

BVNK keeps its customer base and regulatory licences

For existing corporate clients, nothing changes for now, according to both sides. Operations continue unchanged. The same BVNK team also serves those clients after closing. They include Worldpay, Rapyd, dLocal, Deel and Flywire. At the same time, this pledge addresses the integration risk that regularly comes up in takeovers of payment infrastructure. BVNK itself had signalled as much at the announcement in March 2026.

"Your service continues uninterrupted, handled by the same BVNK team." - Jesse Hemson-Struthers, co-founder and CEO, BVNK

Moreover, the provider brings a regulatory foundation in the EU. BVNK holds an e-money institution licence in the EU and secured an authorisation under MiCA in February 2026. Such a licence permits it to hold client funds and additionally to issue electronic money. MiCA in turn governs the authorisation of crypto service providers and the issuance of stablecoins in the EU. Certifications under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 also exist. Both standards examine information security and internal controls. Mastercard thus takes over a ready-made European licensing base.

The timing stands out. BVNK secured the MiCA authorisation only in February 2026. Just one month later, Mastercard announced the takeover. For the buyer, a separate authorisation process consequently falls away.

Payments industry buys into stablecoin infrastructure

The scale is new. Previous purchases in the segment, however, stayed well below it. Ripple paid USD 200 million for Rail, MoonPay USD 175 million for Helio and Nuvei USD 250 million for Simplex. Added together, those three transactions still do not reach 40 percent of the BVNK price. Even Stripe paid a comparatively low USD 1.1 billion for stablecoin firm Bridge in February 2025. The BVNK takeover is reportedly the largest transaction with a stablecoin company so far.

That pattern repeats among competitors. Meanwhile, Visa is building its own stablecoin capabilities. For that, the card provider works with Bridge, which belongs to Stripe today. The cooperation already runs in 18 countries. Visa wants to extend it to more than 100 countries. Competition between the two card networks extends into stablecoin settlement. Established networks and fintechs now buy the technology instead of renting it through partnerships. Besides Stripe, PayPal and Circle likewise follow this route. A partnership can be terminated. A licence and a proprietary settlement stack remain in place.

Overall, value creation in stablecoin payments is shifting. Originally, specialised providers built the rails, and today the large network operators buy them up. Mastercard pays for access to this layer through the purchase price rather than through in-house development. For smaller providers in the segment, the deal sets a new price benchmark.