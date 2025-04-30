Mastercard integrates stablecoin settlement for merchants

Mastercard announced that it will now support stablecoin settlements for merchants. This move marks another step in the payment giant’s journey toward blockchain integration and positions it actively at the intersection of traditional financial systems and digital assets.

Mastercard enables selected merchants to receive payments in stablecoins such as USDC and convert them instantly into fiat currency. This is made possible through Circle’s fast, blockchain-based network. The initiative targets speed, efficiency, and the global accessibility of digital payments, as outlined in a press release.

Stablecoin integration: A new era for payments

This new functionality is part of Mastercard’s expanded Digital Asset Services and is initially being tested in selected markets. Stablecoins like USDC, which are pegged to the US dollar, enable instant, transparent transactions with minimal fees. As part of this effort, Mastercard is working closely with Circle, the issuer of USDC, and is leveraging its infrastructure to process payments efficiently and in real time.

Back in 2023, Mastercard piloted a similar integration in Australia with the platform Immersve — now comes the commercial rollout. The partnership with Circle ensures that payments are processed through trusted, regulated stablecoins, which is especially important for businesses that need to ensure regulatory compliance.

“When it comes to blockchain and digital assets, the benefits for mainstream use cases are clear. To realize its potential, we need to make it as easy for merchants to receive stablecoin payments and for consumers to use them. We believe in the potential of stablecoins to streamline payments and commerce across the value chain." - Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard

Benefits for merchants and customers

The integration offers clear advantages for merchants: lower transaction fees, real-time payment settlements, and greater compatibility with global payment channels. Customers, on the other hand, benefit from a modern checkout experience that directly incorporates digital assets.

In recent years, Mastercard has increasingly positioned itself as a driving force in crypto adoption. In addition to stablecoin integration, the company collaborates with blockchain projects, supports Web3 innovations, and partners with crypto exchanges like Coinbase. With this latest announcement, Mastercard underscores that stablecoins could become an integral part of the global payments landscape of the future.