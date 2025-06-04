Memecoin launchpad Pump.fun plans $1B ICO at $4B valuation

Solana-based memecoin platform Pump.fun is reportedly preparing a token sale (Initial Coin Offering, ICO) to raise up to USD 1 billion. The targeted valuation stands at USD 4 billion.

The sale is expected to be open to both private and public investors. While an exact launch date has not yet been confirmed, indications suggest a potential start within the next two weeks, according to Blockworks, citing insider sources.

Pump.fun: the leading token launchpad

Since its launch in 2024, Pump.fun has established itself as the leading platform for creating and trading memecoins. Users can quickly and cost-effectively launch their own tokens on the Solana blockchain. Over 11 million tokens have been generated so far, with a cumulative market capitalization of approximately USD 4.5 billion. The platform generates revenue through transaction fees and recently introduced its own automated market-making system to reduce reliance on external decentralized exchanges like Raydium.

Analysts view the planned token sale as both an opportunity and a risk. While some see it as a sign of the growth potential of memecoin platforms, others raise concerns about potential overvaluation and the sustainability of such business models. With a raise between USD 750 million and 1 billion, Pump.fun would carry out the third-largest ICO in history-right behind EOS (USD 4.2 billion) and Telegram (USD 1.7 billion).

Mixed reactions

The planned token sale could not only secure fresh capital for Pump.fun’s expansion and development, but also mark the next step toward decentralization and governance. Industry insiders speculate that the native token could eventually be used for staking, protocol fees, or DAO structures.

Despite the hype surrounding Pump.fun and the planned raise, there are critical voices as well. Some analysts warn of an overheated memecoin market, often driven by short-term attention and speculative behavior. Additionally, there are uncertainties regarding the tokenomics and specific use cases of the proposed governance token. Without a clear roadmap and utility, the USD 4 billion valuation could be seen as “overly ambitious,” especially given that Ethereum competitor Uniswap trades at a similar market value.

To date, Pump.fun has generated over USD 600 million in fees. The question now is how the platform plans to realistically deploy an additional billion for sustainable expansion. Recently, the project introduced a streaming feature that could potentially compete with mainstream platforms like Twitch and YouTube.