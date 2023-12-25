The year 2023, for many a turbulent time, is slowly coming to an end. Nevertheless, the CVJ.CH team wishes all readers a Merry Christmas and peaceful holidays.

It is likely that 2024 will be another positive year for Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. After all, product launches by the world's largest financial institutions and the infamous Bitcoin halving are on the horizon. The Crypto Valley Journal will correspondingly launch new formats and expand existing series in order to do justice to the rapid growth in terms of information technology. A short preview:

Outlook 2023: Assessments and expectations of the editorial team about possible developments in the new year.

CVJ.AI: Anyone who would like to read more news articles about the crypto and financial world in addition to the selected publications of the CVJ.CH editorial team can look forward to a fully AI-generated sibling portal in the new year.

CVJ.CH Academy: Basic knowledge topic coverage from blockchain to money to DeFi.

* Happy holidays *

Team Crypto Valley Journal