Morgan Stanley opens crypto investments to a broader client base

Morgan Stanley is lifting its previous restrictions on crypto investments. Starting today, clients across all wealth segments will gain access to Bitcoin and Ether funds. This marks a significant step toward deeper integration of digital assets into traditional wealth management.

The barriers to crypto investments are coming down, driven in part by rising client demand. Digital assets are becoming increasingly accessible to investors, reflecting a broader global trend that is particularly visible in the United States. A recent example is asset manager Vanguard, one of the world’s largest, which long resisted digital investments but is now beginning to open up.

Morgan Stanley thus joins the ranks of major U.S. institutions removing their remaining restrictions on digital assets. The decision underscores how crypto investments have entered the financial mainstream, with traditional financial institutions increasingly competing directly with dedicated crypto platforms.

Broader investor base with controlled allocation

Starting October 15, 2025, clients across all wealth tiers will have access to Bitcoin and Ether funds. With this move, the Wall Street bank is opening up to a much broader investor base and further integrating digital assets into its wealth management business. Until now, access to crypto funds was limited to high-net-worth individuals with at least USD 1.5 million in assets and a high risk tolerance.

Under the new policy, all clients, including those with retirement and trust accounts, can invest in selected crypto funds. At launch, products from BlackRock and Fidelity will be available, both of which have already seen strong institutional demand. Internal guidelines set a maximum portfolio allocation of around four percent, particularly within growth-oriented strategies. Monitoring systems are designed to ensure concentration risks remain contained.

Next step: digital asset trading for retail clients

As CNBC reports, Morgan Stanley is also preparing to enter direct digital asset trading. The plan is to enable transactions in Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana via its in-house E*Trade platform. According to Reuters, the bank has formed a technical partnership with U.S. service provider Zerohash, with the launch of the offering planned for the first half of 2026.

With this expansion, Morgan Stanley positions itself as a pioneer among major U.S. banks in integrating digital assets into traditional wealth management. The move reflects growing confidence in the maturity of the crypto market while simultaneously increasing pressure on other institutions to develop their own crypto offerings.