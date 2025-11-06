Ripple completes 500 million USD funding round at a 40 billion USD valuation

Ripple announced the completion of a strategic funding round of 500 million USD, valuing the company at 40 billion USD.

The new financing follows a recent share buyback and tender offer of approximately 1 billion USD conducted by Ripple at the same valuation. The company plans to deploy the fresh capital strategically to expand its suite of products for financial institutions, including stablecoins, custody solutions, prime brokerage, and payment infrastructure. The participation of leading hedge funds and TradFi institutions underscores the growing convergence between traditional capital markets and digital assets. The round was led by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities, according to a press release.

Growth backed by real metrics

Ripple reported a major milestone for the current year: the payment volume processed through its platform exceeded 95 billion USD – a clear indicator of real-world usage and market demand. At the same time, the market capitalization of Ripple’s native stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), surpassed the 1 billion USD mark within just a few months. Key acquisitions include the asset services provider Rail and the treasury management platform GTreasury. These moves expand Ripple’s traditional payments business with advanced enterprise infrastructure solutions.

The 40 billion USD valuation makes Ripple one of the most valuable private cryptocurrency and fintech companies globally, ahead of competitors like Circle. The participation of traditional investors highlights how “crypto” is increasingly becoming part of institutional financial markets rather than remaining a niche technology. For Ripple, this means not only fresh capital but also strategic partnerships across payments, custody, and financial transaction services. The key challenge ahead will be how efficiently Ripple can leverage this capital to drive global expansion and navigate regulatory hurdles – particularly in areas such as stablecoins and cross-border settlements.

Financing structure and shareholder composition

Ripple confirmed that the 500 million USD investment was structured as a mix of new capital and secondary market shares, providing partial liquidity for existing shareholders. Following the round, Ripple now holds over 6 billion USD in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet – the highest level in the company’s history.