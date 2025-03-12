Ripple vs SEC: potential outcomes and XRP price predictions

The Ripple vs SEC case is a pivotal moment for the crypto industry, with billions at stake and the future of digital asset regulation on the line, with a final decision expected to set key precedence for how digital assets are classified and regulated in the US.

Investors have been awaiting the end of the protracted Ripple lawsuit, and a resolution is expected within the next few months. The SEC has initiated its appeal, and Ripple's upcoming response will be a critical step toward finalizing the case.

XRP Lawsuit coming to an end

At this stage, the SEC is still seeking penalties against Ripple, despite losing a key part of the case back in 2023. A previous court ruling found that XRP itself is not a security, and the SEC dropped charges against Ripple’s top executives. The initial ruling also distinguished two different types of XRP transactions; programmatic sales and institutional sales, the latter which was ruled as securities transactions. However, the SEC continues to argue that Ripple made unlawful institutional sales of XRP. The ongoing battle now focuses on determining if Ripple should pay fines or other penalties.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the SEC might settle, especially given recent shifts in pro-crypto attitudes under Trump's administration and legal precedents. A broader trend of crypto firms pushing back against the SEC, as seen in cases involving Coinbase and other exchanges, suggests that the SEC may not be as aggressive as before.

Potential impact on XRP price

Should the courts rule in favour of Ripple, XRP could see a bullish surge, potentially hitting 3–5 USD short-term and stabilizing at 4–10 USD long-term, fueled by regulatory clarity and institutional adoption like spot ETFs. Historical rallies, such as the 103% spike in July 2023, support this outlook, with a pro-crypto US administration further boosting momentum. While a SEC victory remains possible, its odds appear low, making Ripple win the more anticipated scenario with greater upside potential for XRP’s price.

Conversely, if SEC wins, XRP’s price could face significant downward pressure, though experts consider this outcome less likely, given Ripple’s partial victories and shifting regulatory sentiment. A loss might drive XRP to 0.50–1.00 USD in the short term (a 50–70% drop from its current 2.30–2.40 USD range), with long-term stabilization at 0.80–1.50 USD, as investor confidence wanes. However, Ripple’s global partnerships could limit the damage, preventing a total collapse.

What to expect next

Looking forward, the outcome of this lawsuit will also impact whether XRP ETFs will be introduced in the US. Brazil has already launched the world’s first XRP-based ETF since February 19th, while US investors look on. The approval marks a pivotal moment for XRP’s institutional adoption, potentially boosting its market position by offering regulated exposure to investors and enhancing its legitimacy.

Trump's recent announcement of a US Crypto Strategic Reserve, potentially including XRP among other major assets, has also brought optimism in the market regarding the future of XRP. If such a reserve was to be approved, this could be a major catalyst for its adoption and price appreciation.