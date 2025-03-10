Russia legalizes crypto activities: the race of the world powers begins

Russia takes significant steps to regulate the crypto market Russia is making significant moves to regulate the crypto market to strengthen its financial sovereignty and facilitate international trade. The shift from an initial ban is likely due to pressure from the US.

By introducing a digital ruble, legalizing cryptocurrencies for international payments, and regulating crypto mining, Russia aims to stabilize its economy and become more independent from Western financial systems. Another global power seeks to secure its position in the market.

Introduction of the digital ruble and its challenges

The Russian central bank plans to fully implement the digital ruble by July 2025. Leading banks are required to enable their customers to conduct digital ruble transactions by July 1, 2025, while smaller banks and businesses will follow in the subsequent years.

However, reports suggest delays in the widespread rollout of the digital ruble, as the central bank views the implementation of smart contracts as a "key element" and wants to conduct further testing. This project could represent the second major experiment with a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after China's rollout of the digital yuan.

Legalization of cryptocurrencies for international trade

In response to Western sanctions, Russia has established legal frameworks that allow companies to use cryptocurrencies for international payments. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that Russian businesses have started using Bitcoin and other digital currencies for foreign transactions.

The initiative aims to reduce dependence on the US dollar and euro while establishing alternative payment methods. It also opens investment opportunities for wealthy investors, such as the Russian state fund "National Welfare Fund," which could now access crypto investments. Notably, an allied fund in Abu Dhabi has already positioned itself accordingly.

Regulation of crypto mining

Russia has taken measures to regulate Bitcoin mining and control its impact on energy supply. As of January 1, 2025, mining will be banned for six years in ten regions, including Dagestan and Chechnya, to stabilize electricity supply in energy-deficient areas. Additionally, crypto miners must register their activities with the Ministry of Finance and ensure tax transparency.

From a strategic perspective, it would be unsurprising if the Russian government aimed to secure key mining centers themselves. Under Trump’s presidency, the United States is actively pursuing its goal of becoming a crypto superpower. To remain competitive on a global scale, accumulating Bitcoin through mining would be a logical strategy.